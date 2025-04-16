Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As WH Smith shares rise despite its H1 loss, I still think they’re good value

As WH Smith shares rise despite its H1 loss, I still think they’re good value

Shares in retail companies have been having a tough time recently, but does the latest FTSE 250 stock to report earnings offer genuine value?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

WH Smith (LSE:SMWH) reported its results for the six months leading up to 28 February and the share price is failing this morning (16 April) as a result.

This is the company’s first report since it announced a deal to sell its High Street stores, leaving its Travel division for it to focus on. And I think there’s plenty for investors to feel positive about.

The results

Overall, sales were up 3% and earnings per share went from 13p to a 33.6p loss. On the face of it, that’s alarming.

Neither of these numbers, however, is the one I’m paying attention to as an shareholder. I’m focused on the Travel division and what’s been going on there, which has been… mixed.

Sales in this part of the company were up 7% (significantly better than the declines from the High Street division). But even that isn’t the most important number.

The key number I’m focused on is like-for-like sales. This measures how much revenues are growing adjusting for the fact WH Smith decreased its store count by 13.

What actually matters

Like-for-like sales are a crucial metric for retail businesses. In my view, it gives the best indication of the company’s long-term growth prospects.

In the short term, firms can increase revenues by opening more outlets. But they can’t do this forever, so growth eventually has to come from doing more with their existing outlets.

Like-for-like sales have been weak for several UK retailers recently. Associated British Foods, Greggs, JD Sports and B&M European Value Retail have all posted poor results.

Against this backdrop, WH Smith’s 6% from its Travel division (down from 15% in the previous year) isn’t a huge surprise. But despite the recent disappointment, I still think there’s value here.

Valuation

I was disappointed when I heard WH Smith was set to sell its High Street division for ‘only’ £76m. I thought it was the right move, but I had much higher expectations in terms of price.

It leaves the company with more debt on its balance sheet than I’d like and this is a risk. The question for investors is whether or not the share price is cheap enough to offset this. 

I bought the stock recently because I was convinced the Travel division by itself was enough to justify the share price. And despite the latest developments, I still think this.

Over the last 12 months, the Travel business has generated £198m in profits. In the context of a firm with a market value of £1.2bn, I think that’s worth the share price.

I’m buying

WH Smith has been part of the UK high street since 1792. But while it’s going to be gone soon, reports of this company’s death are greatly exaggerated.

I think the Travel business looks like an extremely strong operation. And that’s why I’ve been buying it and why I intend to keep doing so.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in WH Smith. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc, B&M European Value, Greggs Plc, and WH Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 stocks that could help investors earn £2,516 of passive income per year from a £20k ISA

| Charlie Carman

Our writer selects two high-yield UK dividend shares for investors to consider that could turbocharge a passive income portfolio.

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Why I think FTSE 100 dividend shares could build a better second income than the S&P 500

| Mark Hartley

US tech stocks are hot, but when aiming for a sustainable second income later in life, our writer prefers dividend-paying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 blue-chip FTSE 100 shares Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been buying in the market sell-off

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

When global markets were in meltdown mode, Hargreaves Lansdown investors recently piled into these two well-known FTSE 100 names.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors considering £10,000 of Sainsbury’s shares could one day make £2,590 a year in dividend income!

| Simon Watkins

Sainsbury’s shares deliver a yield significantly over the FTSE 100’s 3.8% average and they also look very undervalued against their…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

After a 12% drop in a month, is it finally worth me buying this rare FTSE technology stock?

| Simon Watkins

A scarcity of technology shares in the FTSE 100 pushed the prices of many beyond their fair value, I think.…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

How can I protect my 2025 Stocks and Shares ISA against tariff war pain?

| Alan Oscroft

Just when we were looking forward to a new Stocks and Shares ISA allowance for 2025-26, the world is thrust…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The top 3 mistakes to avoid if the stock market crashes

| Mark Hartley

When the stock market dips, it can make even the hardiest of investors quiver at the knees. But no matter…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With the Rolls-Royce share price still down 10%, can I resist buying?

| Alan Oscroft

The effect of US tariffs on the Rolls-Royce share price hasn't been as bad as we'd first feared. Is there…

Read more »