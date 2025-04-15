Hunting for an enticing entry point? 3 US stocks to key an eye on

As financial markets remain turbulent, savvy investors are hunting for opportunities in the chaos. I have quite an extensive watchlist …

As financial markets remain turbulent, savvy investors are hunting for opportunities in the chaos. I have quite an extensive watchlist entitled ‘Trump Sell-off’, but today I’m focusing on three US stocks that are trading near their 52-week lows.

The three stocks are Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), RH (NYSE:RH), and Carnival (LSE:CCL) (yes, Carnival is a UK stock but it has a primary listing in the US). Anyway, they’ve all been heavily impacted by global economic uncertainty and policies under US President Donald Trump. Despite these challenges, they boast strong fundamentals.

However, the market is choppy. A lot depends on the whim of the US administration and I’m yet to buy any shares since ‘Liberation Day’.

A fintech powerhouse with room to run

Nu Holdings is a leading fintech company in Latin America. The stock is flat over the year, but has traded more than 50% higher than it does today. The downturn has been exacerbated by Trump’s trade policies that have strained international markets, particularly emerging economies.

However, Nu Holdings remains a compelling business. The company reported impressive revenue growth of 49% year on year in its latest quarter, reaching $2.99bn. That was well above analyst expectations. Its customer base has surged by 22% to 114.2m, capitalising on demand for banking services especially among underserved populations.

Despite challenges such as foreign exchange volatility and narrowing net interest margins, Nu Holdings achieved a huge annualised return on equity of 29% and a net income increase of 85% year on year. It’s pricey at 20 times forward earnings, but this is expected to fall to 6 times by 2027.

Luxury furniture, made in Vietnam

RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) is another stock near its 52-week low that deserves attention. Known for its upmarket furniture and home décor offerings, RH has established itself as a global leader in luxury retail. However, the company mostly manufacturers in Vietnam and is exposed to any tariffs there. As such, management experienced a whirlwind of emotions in recent weeks — the CEO was shocked when he saw what was happening to the share price during the 3 April earnings call.

I’m just keeping a close eye on this one. Tariffs could really impact margins. Current forecasts suggest it’s trading at 15 times forward earnings, falling to five times in just three years. These forecasts will need altering if the tariffs on Vietnam are hard to absorb.

Choppy waters

Carnival is one of the world’s largest cruise operators and its stock price drifted near its 52-week low since the tariff announcements and a threat from the administration to make cruise operators pay more tax. A tariff-induced recession and more taxes aren’t good for business.

Nonetheless, it’s important to note the cruise sector has been performing extremely well since the pandemic. Consumers have increasingly focused on experience-based holidays, providing a real boost for cruise companies. This is evidenced by the fact that Carnival has approximately 80% of capacity booked for 2025 already, providing some shelter from Trump’s tariffs.

Moreover, it has implemented cost-saving measures and fleet upgrades to enhance operational efficiency. And at 9.4 times forward earnings, the stock doesn’t look expensive. I’ve owned this one for some time, but I may double down in the current market.