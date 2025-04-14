Member Login
Prediction: 12 months from now, the IAG share price could turn £5,000 into…

Zaven Boyrazian explores how high the IAG share price can fly over the next 12 months and what factors investors should watch throughout 2025.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

2025’s been a rough start for the International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG) share price. The long-haul airline group has seen close to a quarter of its market-cap get wiped out over the last couple of months. Yet, despite what the direction of the stock suggests, the underlying business seems to be chugging along nicely.

So much so that analyst projections are calling for some exceptional growth across the next 12 months.

IAG transformation programme delivers

Following IAG’s latest results, shareholders were greeted with some pretty phenomenal numbers. Revenue across 2024 came in 9% higher. But it’s the operating profits that are stealing the show with a 27% surge even after ignoring one-time events.

Digging deeper, we see that these results were driven by a 7% boost in passenger volumes along with new efficiencies from its £7bn transformation programme. Subsequently, operating margins expanded by 430 basis points. And as of December, IAG’s profitability stands at 13.8% – on track to reach management’s medium-term target of 15%.

Even at current levels, the firm’s margins stand out when compared against its leading competitors:

Airline StockOperating Margin
Deutsche Lufthansa4.1%
Air France4.7%
Turk Hava Yollari10.6%
Ryanair12.4%
easyJet6.3%

With more money flowing to the bottom line, the group’s free cash flow surged from €1.3bn in 2023 to €3.6bn in 2024. And that’s even after reinvesting €2.8bn into its own operations. And subsequently, shareholders were rewarded with a €1bn share buyback scheme.

With that in mind, it’s hardly a surprise to see bullish sentiment come from City analysts. As of 3 April, 13 institutional analysts have recommended this stock as a Buy or Outperform, with only four putting the shares on Hold and one as a Sell. And this positive opinion has also spilt over into the 12-month IAG share price forecast.

Right now, the average consensus among analysts is that this airline stock will reach 403p. That’s a 69% increase from current levels – enough to transform a £5,000 initial investment into £8,430 by this time next year!

What could go wrong?

Earning almost three and a half grand from a single investment today sounds pretty awesome. But it’s critical to remember that forecasts are ultimately just educated guesses. Consequently, there’s always an element of inaccuracy, meaning that the IAG share price may not rise as expected. In fact, it could fall.

Capital expenditures in 2024 were notably lower than in 2023. Part of this comes from the previously mentioned efficiencies. However, it was also driven by reduced deliveries of new aircraft. As a result, capex in 2025 is actually expected to rise from the current €2.8bn to €3.7bn.

There are also fuel costs to consider. Currently, analysts are expecting the price of jet fuel to fall and stabilise during 2025 to around $87 a barrel. For reference, the average price in 2024 was closer to $99 a barrel.

Obviously, that’s good news for IAG as it helps management strive towards its 15% margin target. However, should these projections prove wrong, or a disruption in fuel production causes prices to rise, the IAG’s profitability in 2025 may disappoint, leading to a lower share price.

All things considered, this industry leader appears to be taking the proper steps to build value for shareholders. So even with the risks, investors may want to consider taking a closer look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

