Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 250 shares to consider for a well-diversified portfolio!

Looking for ways to create a well diversified portfolio? Here are three FTSE 250 shares to think about for growth, dividends and value.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 offers a world of opportunity for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios. Building a well-balanced mix of shares, funds and investment trusts is critical at any stage of the economic cycle. But with trading conditions threatening to become much tougher for many companies, diversification is taking on greater importance as a risk-management tool.

Owning different categories of equities can also help generate a stable return over time. Growth and value stocks can provide significant long-term capital gains, while dividend shares can provide defensive protection during economic downturns.

With this in mind, here are three shares from each category I think would be worth considering as part of a balanced UK stocks portfolio.

Growth

Increasing digitalisation, accelerating online threats and growing regulation means cybersecurity companies like NCC Group (LSE:NCC) have significant room for long-term growth. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global market will grow at an annualised rate of 12.9% between now and 2032, at which point it will be valued at a stunning $562.7bn.

NCC offers a wide range of services in this field, including consulting, attack detection and assurance. This gives it multiple ways to capitalise on this booming market.

Be mindful however, that sales cycles have been lengthening in recent months, and this could continue if the global economy cools. At the moment City analysts are tipping earnings growth of 53% and 30% for the next two financial years (to May 2025 and 2026 respectively).

Dividends

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) such as Tritax Big Box (LSE:BBOX) are popular picks for investors seeking passive income. This is because they tend to have their tenants locked down on long-term contracts, the rental income from which can be doled straight out to shareholders.

As well, REITs must pay at least 90% of the profits they make from their rental operations out in dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Tritax is an exceptionally robust REIT, in my opinion. The weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) was 10.6 years at the end of 2024. It also has a wide array of blue-chip companies on its books like Amazon and Tesco.

The firm has a solid balance sheet too, with a loan-to-value (LTV) of 28.8% at the end of 2024. The trust’s forward dividend yield is a huge 6.2%.

I think it’s worth a close look, even though the potential for interest rate rises are a constant risk.

Value

FTSE 250 retailer B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) isn’t without its share of risks. Even sellers of cheaper goods like these aren’t immune to ongoing pressure on consumer spending, as recent disappointing trading updates here have shown. Group revenues rose just 2.8% between April and December.

While things could remain tough, I think B&M’s rock-bottom valuation more than reflects this possibility. The former FTSE 100 share now trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.3 times.

With a 7.2% forward dividend yield too, it offers solid all-round value, in my opinion. A robust longer-term outlook for value retail — combined with B&M’ ambitious store estate expansion plans — makes this fallen angel worth a close look, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value and Tritax Big Box REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

