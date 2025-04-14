Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Tesla shares a fortnight ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Tesla shares a fortnight ago is now worth…

Despite extreme volatility, the value of a £10,000 investment in Tesla shares from a fortnight ago hasn’t changed much. That’s a lesson for investors.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesla

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What a fortnight it’s been in the stock market. The S&P 500 had its worst day since 2020, then its best week since 2023. But investors should pay attention to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares.

After all that volatility, a £10,000 investment in the stock two weeks ago is now worth… £9,733. It’s almost as though nothing happened – but it hasn’t felt that way. 

Share price movements

A £10,000 investment in Tesla from 31 March has taken quite the scenic route to go almost nowhere. To start with, ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcements sent the stock down almost 22%. 

Shortly afterward, news of a 90-day window for trade negotiations saw the stock bounce back to above where it was two weeks ago. And since then, it’s settled just below that level.

The volatility has been extreme and very difficult to predict. But investors who were able to keep cool heads have found that things have turned out just fine. This is often the way with the stock market. Share prices move up and down, but if nothing major changes with the underlying business, things tend to work themselves out over time.

Businesses vs stocks

From an investment perspective, I don’t think anything much has changed with Tesla. As I see it, everything hinges on the company’s ability to launch and scale its robotaxi business. The biggest obstacle to this is regulation. But the company’s ability to overcome this doesn’t – in my view – have anything to do with the tariff news that has been moving the share price.

That’s not to say Tesla is entirely unaffected by higher import costs. If this leads to inflation, US consumer spending could come under pressure and this won’t be good for car sales. 

From an investment perspective though, I don’t think this is the most important thing. It’s very hard to see how car sales justify the current market-cap – it comes down to robotaxis.

An investing lesson

The last couple of weeks have presented an important lesson for investors. When the Tesla share price fell 22%, it must have been tempting to sell in case it went any lower. This however, would have been a mistake. Not just because the stock bounced back to recover its losses, but because not much had changed with the underlying business.

Tesla’s share price over the last fortnight is an unusually extreme example, but almost all stocks fall sharply at some point or other. The best ones however, recover. It’s a general feature of the stock market that the best days often follow hot on the heels of the worst ones. Investors need to try and make sure they’re in a position to benefit.

Stock market volatility

Staying the course isn’t always straightforward. For various reasons, both institutions and individuals can find themselves having to sell stocks when prices are low. Investors however, give themselves the best chance by being able to hold onto stocks for the long term. Over time, shares in quality companies tend to overcome sudden downturns.

Tesla’s share price is an extreme example. But it’s one that investors should pay attention to when thinking about how to do well by investing in the stock market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

At $184, I reckon this S&P 500 juggernaut is still on sale

| Ben McPoland

Our writer sees Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as an attractive S&P 500 stock to consider while it is priced 23% lower than…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Cheap FTSE 250 shares to consider buying right now?

| Alan Oscroft

These FTSE 250 growth stocks had weak starts to 2025, and face short-term uncertainty. But their long-term valuations could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As stocks dive, is this a rare chance for ISA investors to build generational wealth?

| Dr. James Fox

Globally, stocks have pulled back significantly following the announcement of tariffs by the US president. Is this an opportunity for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 ultra-cheap shares to consider right now!

| Royston Wild

These cheap UK shares offer considerable growth and income potential over the long term, reckons our writer Royston Wild.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Legal & General Group shares go ex-dividend on 24 April – time to grab that 9% yield?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones holds Legal & General Group shares and is already looking forward to the next bumper dividend from this…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to consider buying while they’re on sale

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers reckons canny investors should think about snapping up quality, dividend-paying stocks while they're going cheap

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 cheap passive income shares to consider buying right now

| Alan Oscroft

The passive income we can earn from the UK stock market looks set to climb this year, and could even…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15% in a month, this FTSE 100 dividend share offers investors a stunning 10.8% yield

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones plucks out a FTSE 100 dividend share that offers frankly a quite staggering yield and is now a…

Read more »