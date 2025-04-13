Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are these the best US stocks to consider buying right now?

Are these the best US stocks to consider buying right now?

Some of the best stocks to buy could be those falling the most. Zaven Boyrazian explores the worst-performing US shares for any potential bargains.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the US stock market crashing by double digits earlier this month, opportunistic contrarian investors have begun asking what are the best stocks are to buy now?

Historically, some of the best investments are high-quality companies trading at a deep discount on their underlying value. But finding such opportunities isn’t always easy, especially when everyone’s looking in the same place. That’s why I almost always start my search among the businesses that have been beaten up the most.

Finding value in unloved stocks

Companies that get sold off aggressively can end up getting mispriced. With that in mind, here are five of the worst-performing US stocks over the last 12 months.

CompanyIndustryMarket Cap12 Month Performance
Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO)Pharmaceuticals$217bn-47.9%
Advanced Micro DevicesSemiconductors$139bn-42.1%
Merck & CoPharmaceuticals$206bn-35.4%
ASMLSemiconductors$246bn-29.5%
The Walt Disney CompanyMedia & Entertainment$151bn-21.9%

Chances are, each of these businesses is getting caught in the panic-selling crossfire of the US tariff-induced market sell-off that started earlier this month. And while the subsequent announcement that tariffs are being paused for 90 days created a rebound, each of these businesses is still trading close to their 52-week lows.

However, just because a firm is getting sold off doesn’t instantly make it a bargain. Each is tackling notable challenges right now. As such, investors need to examine operational risks and potential rewards before jumping in. To demonstrate, let’s zoom in on Novo Nordisk.

The challenge of pharmaceuticals

As more people become more health conscious, Novo Nordisk is finding tremendous success with its GLP-1 weight loss drugs. In particular, Ozempic now has a 44% estimated market share, with demand growing at an accelerating pace. The impact of this is made perfectly clear in its latest set of earnings, which reported revenue and profits surging by over 30%.

With plenty of other drugs in the pipeline, this could just be the tip of the iceberg. However, like all pharmaceutical enterprises, Novo Nordisk isn’t immune to the challenges of clinical trials. And last December, shareholders were reminded of this when the results of its brand-new weight-loss drug, CagriSema, fell short of expectations.

While the drug appears to be effective, average weight loss came in at 22.7% over 68 weeks, versus the 25% Novo Nordisk was aiming for. That led to a steep double-digit sell-off, demonstrating that bad results from a clinical trial can cause pharmaceutical stocks to plummet. Nevertheless, given the enormous market opportunity of weight-loss drugs, such volatility may be a price worth paying, in my mind. That’s why I think Novo Nordisk’s recent slip could be a potential buying opportunity and deserves further research.

Looking at the other businesses on this list, there are a variety of challenges investors need to take into consideration.

Advanced Micro Devices is facing fierce competition from the likes of Nvidia, while ASML is caught in the middle of a brewing trade war between the US and Europe. As for Disney, subscriber attrition from its Disney+ streaming platform is causing concern.

Of course, each business also has promising long-term potential. So when looking for the best stocks to buy, investors must dig deeper to determine whether the risks are worth the reward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Novo Nordisk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Top Stocks

3 FTSE stocks Fools are eyeing up for choppy markets

| The Motley Fool Staff

A selection of companies listed on the UK stock market on the watchlists of four Foolish investors.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in Rolls-Royce shares last week is now worth this…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Rolls-Royce shares couldn't escape the volatility of recent weeks, but wonders if the recent dip is a…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years these S&P 500 stocks will be much higher than they are today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two S&P 500 stocks have been beaten down in recent weeks. But Edward Sheldon expects them to move much…

Read more »

Investing Articles

10% yields! Why a volatile stock market is great news for passive income investors

| Stephen Wright

The recent stock market volatility has given passive income investors the chance to earn double-digit returns. But they still need…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Down 65% from its highs, this FTSE 250 stock is one to consider buying low

| Stephen Wright

Shares in a strong FTSE 250 company going through a cyclical downturn have caught Stephen Wright’s attention as a potential…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Stocks and Shares ISA investors have reaped enormous returns since the pandemic, but how much money have they actually made?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investing £100 a month for 10 years could generate a second income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Even small investors can unlock a large second income from the stock market. Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates how much wealth just…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 high-yield investment trusts to consider for a passive income

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to make a large and consistent passive income over time? Here are two top investment trusts to…

Read more »