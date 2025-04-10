Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Alphabet stock 1 month ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Alphabet stock 1 month ago is now worth…

Alphabet stock is a major casualty of Trump’s trade policy, with investors betting on reduced demand for advertising, among other things, in a recession.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock is down 13.5% over one month. That’s not as bad as some of its peers, but the stock is down 25% from its highs. In other words, a £10,000 investment made one month ago would be worth £8,650 today. The pound is roughly flat against the dollar so there’s no need to account for currency fluctuations.

What’s behind the sell-off?

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has faced a challenging year, with its stock plunging by 23.4%. The broader market sell-off has played a role. However, the decline has been exacerbated by Google’s struggles in keeping pace with competitors in AI search.

Since the rise of large language models (LLMs) in 2023, Google’s Gemini has lagged significantly behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT, missing out on the crucial first-mover advantage.

Gemini, formerly known as Bard, has encountered multiple setbacks since its launch. Its debut in March 2023 was marred by a factual error during a live demo. This caused Alphabet’s stock to nosedive before recovering.

Subsequent issues, such as challenges in image generation, further hindered Gemini’s progress. These missteps led Google to adopt a cautious approach to AI development—a strategy that has come at the expense of market share. Today, Gemini holds only 13.5% of the market.

While Gemini has some unique features — like being particularly helpful for novice coders — its overall capabilities have been underwhelming compared to competitors. Features like photo and document uploads were initially absent, and its coding skills and reasoning abilities lagged behind rivals like ChatGPT and Claude. Even though Google’s NotebookLM offered some functionalities, poor user awareness limited its impact.

AI developments

Since early 2025, CEO Sundar Pichai has pushed for faster rollouts of Gemini updates. The latest version, Gemini 2.5, introduces reasoning capabilities, marking a step forward in performance and accuracy.

According to Google, these “thinking models” can reason through their responses before delivering them. Gemini 2.5 is now better equipped for multimodal reasoning, advanced coding tasks, and complex math and science questions.

Benchmark data shows some improvement. Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental scores higher than OpenAI’s o3-mini in areas like science (84% vs. 79.7%) and math (86.7% vs. 86.5%). However, it still trails GPT-4.5 in critical benchmarks like Factuality SimpleQA (FSQA), which measures accuracy in basic fact-based queries. This is a key metric for everyday interactions.

Looking beyond AI

While Gemini 2.5 may be a step forward, the company has some broader risks. Firstly, the US economy looks set fall into a recession this year, and that not going to be positive for Google’s advertising revenue. It currently controls more than 90% of the search market share and has a dominant position is digital advertising. Likewise, Google Cloud growth was slower than expected in recent quarters.

However, I’m tempted to look beyond these near-term challenges. And that’s why I’ve recently added a little to my portfolio. The company has catalysts in the form of Waymo — it’s robotaxi venture — and quantum computing where, I believe, big tech companies are likely to make the biggest commercial breakthroughs. It’s also trading at a 36% discount to its five-year average forward price-to-earnings. This may signal a near-term downturn in earnings. But I’m bullish in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Fox has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s why Tesla stock just rocketed 22.7%! Is it time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

This writer wonders whether the news that sent Tesla stock soaring yesterday is a true gamechanger for the electric vehicle…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 quality UK stocks to consider buying as share prices rally

| Stephen Wright

With UK stocks moving higher, it might look as though investors with cash on hand have missed their chance. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much £10,000 invested in Lloyds shares is forecast to be worth in 12 months

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking past today's stock market volatility to see where Lloyds shares may stand in a year's time.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How Warren Buffett stays ahead of the stock market

| Stephen Wright

When share prices fall, everyone suddenly wants to be like Warren Buffett. But what’s the secret to the Berkshire Hathaway…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Cheap UK dividend shares to consider buying right now

| Alan Oscroft

We're only just past the first quarter of 2025, but it already looks like the year could be another good…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

What the heck is going on with the Barclays share price now?

| Dr. James Fox

The Barclays share price surged 25% as the market open on 10 April. Once again, the volatility’s been driven by…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

What the devil’s going on with the HSBC share price?

| Dr. James Fox

The HSBC share price has actually been less volatile than some of its peers, despite its Chinese operations suggesting it’s…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares a screaming buy after sinking to 9-month lows?

| Royston Wild

Tesco shares continue to experience price weakness as signs of mounting competition grow. But is it now too cheap to…

Read more »