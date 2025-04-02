Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Diageo share price has fallen so far the stock now offers a 4% dividend yield

The Diageo share price has fallen so far the stock now offers a 4% dividend yield

Over the last three years, the Diageo share price has fallen around 50%. This drop has pushed the yield up to a very attractive level.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Diageo (LSE: DGE) share price has plummeted over the last three years and as a result the stock now sports a dividend yield of around 4%. That’s about twice the yield it was offering three years ago (and the highest I can remember from the stock).

I’ve owned Diageo shares for many years now and always viewed it as a core long-term holding. Should I snap up a few more shares in the alcoholic beverages company to pick up this yield?

Facing multiple challenges

When I look at Diageo today, I see a company facing quite a few challenges. Issues include:

  • Lower demand for the company’s beverages – right now there are multiple factors leading to lower demand for the company’s products including a global consumer slowdown, GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, and the consumption habits of Gen Z (who are drinking less).
  • Donald Trump’s tariffs – these could lead to a $200m hit to operating profits in H2 according to analysts.
  • A large debt pile – as of 31 December, net debt-to-earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was 3.1 times.
  • A management team in which investors have lost confidence.

Plenty to like

The thing is, I also see a lot to like here including:

  • World class brands such as Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, and Guinness, many of which are poised to benefit from the ‘premiumisation’ trend (drinking less but focusing on better quality).
  • Plenty of exposure to tequila – the fastest-growing spirit worldwide.
  • Emerging markets exposure – this could be a major driver of growth over the long run.
  • A high return on capital (ROCE) – Diageo remains a very profitable company.

So, it’s not like the company is a complete basket case. In the long run, it still has plenty of potential.

The valuation

As for the valuation, it looks pretty attractive, in my view.

Currently, the consensus earnings per share forecast for the year ending 30 June 2025 is $1.62. That puts the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at just 16.

That’s a low valuation for a company of Diageo’s quality. That said, there is some uncertainty over near-term earnings due to tariffs, so this P/E ratio may not be accurate.

The dividend

Zooming in on the dividend payout, it looks quite secure to me.

This financial year, dividend coverage (the ratio of earnings per share to dividends per share) is expected to be about 1.6. That’s a solid number.

Meanwhile, this is a company that delivered more than 20 consecutive annual dividend increases. Management isn’t going to want to end that brilliant track record.

My move now

With the stock trading near 2,000p – roughly 50% below its all-time highs – I think it’s worth considering and I’m seriously tempted to buy a few more shares for my portfolio. I’m not 100% decided yet (there are some other stocks I’m looking at) but I may press The Buy button on it in the next few weeks.

I’m not expecting the stock to rebound in the months ahead. But taking a five-year view, I think there’s potential for solid gains, especially when the 4% dividend yield is taken into account.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has a position in Diageo. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Why contributing to a SIPP before 45 is a really smart idea

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If someone starts contributing to a SIPP at 40, they can potentially build up a huge amount of savings for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’m buying in April

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 have started the year brightly. But could the best opportunities right now still…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 72%! This FTSE 250 firm could now be a stock market takeover target

| Mark Hartley

After losing almost three-quarters of its stock market value, this struggling fashion brand could be in the crosshairs of a…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is it worth me buying more shares in this FTSE heavyweight after its big Capital Markets Day target updates?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE firm announced updates to its key strategic targets at its recent Capital Markets day, so is it worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 100 stock to buy in April. It picked a dividend gem!

| Charlie Carman

OpenAI's chatbot reckons this FTSE 100 dividend share with a colossal 8.7% yield is the index's standout stock to consider…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Down 33%! Is this S&P 500 growth stock worth considering?

| Muhammad Cheema

Palantir shares have fallen by 33% since mid-February. Is this a chance to buy shares of the S&P 500 growth…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

GSK’s share price looks a steal to me anywhere below £43.29, and here’s why

| Simon Watkins

GSK’s share price has fallen a long way from its one-year high, which has only increased the major undervaluation I'd…

Read more »

Investing Articles

6.5% yield! Is this FTSE 100 stock my ticket to a growing second income?

| Stephen Wright

REITs were literally designed to help ordinary investors earn a second income from real estate. And one in particular has…

Read more »