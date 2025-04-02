Member Login
6.5% yield! Is this FTSE 100 stock my ticket to a growing second income?

REITs were literally designed to help ordinary investors earn a second income from real estate. And one in particular has caught Stephen Wright’s eye.

Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Image source: Getty Images

Most of the time, when a stock has a 6.5% yield, there’s something I don’t like about it. But I think income investors should give LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP) a second look.

It’s a FTSE 100 real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a mixture of warehouses and long income retail properties. And unlike most REITs, it has some interesting growth prospects.

Industrial distribution

Right now, just under half of LondonMetric Property’s portfolio is in industrial distribution. And over the last few years, that has been the place to be when it comes to real estate.

The growth of e-commerce has increased demand for warehouses. But it has also given rise to a surge in building, with the amount of available space in the UK increasing significantly.

In this situation two things are important. One is having long-lasting contracts and with its average lease having 17 years left until its first break, LondonMetric fares well on this front.

The other is having a portfolio that consists of quality properties in desirable locations. And some of the company’s recent deals have been focused on this. 

Acquisitions

LondonMetric has been making moves to shift its portfolio towards warehouses. And the most recent is its deal to acquire Highcroft Properties – another UK REIT.  I think this deal looks interesting. The plan is to retain the parts of the portfolio that consist of industrial warehouses (52%) and retail warehouses (27%) and divest the remainder.

The implied price for the company is £44m and Highcroft has around £23m in net debt. And its rental income is around £5.79m a year, which suggests a yield of around 8.5%.

LondonMetric is using stock to finance the deal, which will cause the share count to rise. But its own stock has a 6.5% dividend yield, so the transaction should add value for shareholders. 

Risks

REITs have to distribute 90% of their rental income as dividends. Given this, I’m impressed at how LondonMetric has managed to grow its portfolio in ways that add value for shareholders.

There are however, some important risks. A large amount of the firm’s rental income comes from two companies – Ramsay Health Care and Merlin Attractions. Continued expansion through acquisitions should help reduce this to some extent, but I don’t see it going away entirely. And this is something shareholders should take note of.

I think the best way to manage a risk like this though, is to try and buy the stock when there’s a margin of safety in the share price. And with a 6.5% yield, this might be the case right now.

Income opportunities

LondonMetric’s been looking to increase its exposure to a promising part of the real estate sector. Importantly, it’s done this in a way that adds value for shareholders. 

As I see it, growth is likely to be steady, rather than spectacular. But a 6.5% dividend yield might mean that the company doesn’t have to do much to be a very good investment. 

Several UK REITs – specifically Assura, Care REIT, and Warehouse REIT – have been takeover targets recently. So I’m considering buying shares in this one while there’s still an opportunity.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc and Warehouse REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

