Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 5 years ago is now worth over £21,500

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 5 years ago is now worth over £21,500

Lloyds shares have more than doubled since April 2020. But a lot of this is an illustration of the value of being greedy when others are fearful.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100’s climbed 57% over the last five years. But Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares have left the index in the dust with a gain of over 105%. 

Investors who bought the stock in April 2020 have done very well. This however, has as much to do with buying at the right time as the underlying business.

Five-year plans

With the benefit of hindsight, April 2020 was a great time to buy quite a lot of stocks. A number of companies saw their share prices hit by uncertainty around Covid-19.

This wasn’t true of every business. Some shares – especially those in companies in the life sciences industry – got a big boost as demand for vaccines surged. 

Lloyds however, was very much in the category of stocks that struggled. During the pandemic, it fell 50% and a good amount of the return since then has been a recovery from this.

To some extent, the stock’s an illustration of the benefits of being brave when there’s fear around. But this isn’t just the result of being in the right place at the right time.

Over the last five years, trading conditions for banks have improved considerably. Interest rates have gone from 0.1% to 4.5% and Lloyds has been a major beneficiary. 

In general, higher rates make for better margins and Lloyds has seen its net interest margin widen from 1.8% to 2.2%. That doesn’t seem like a lot, but it amounts to a 22% increase. 

Outlook

It’s probably fair to say that the big forces that have driven the Lloyds share price over the last five years are unlikely to repeat themselves. And in fact, there are signs they might be turning.

This month is set to be a crucial one for the bank. The threat of big liabilities arising from its previous practices around selling motor loans has been weighing on the stock for some time.

The case is set to be heard in the Supreme Court this month. And if things go well, Lloyds could be in a position to release the £1.2bn it has put aside to cover potential losses.

That’s around 2.5% of the company’s current market value. Adding this to an ongoing share buyback programme worth £1.7bn could generate significant returns for shareholders.

Elsewhere though, there are some potential challenges ahead. The Spring Statement last week reported that UK GDP is set to grow more slowly than expected for the rest of the year. 

That’s not good for banks – including Lloyds – and it might incentivise the Bank of England to cut interest rates. If that happens, lending margins could contract again. 

More to come?

Lloyds shares have been a terrific investment over the last five years. But this wasn’t easy to see in April 2020, when the pandemic was gathering momentum.

Investors considering the stock today need to be careful. The company is in a much stronger position, but there’s a lot more scope for things to get worse. 

I’m not convinced the current share price fully reflects the risks at the moment. But I’ll be watching carefully to see what happens as the motor finance-related hearing at the Supreme Court unfolds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

5 days to the ISA deadline, this cash machine is my standout FTSE 100 stock

| Andrew Mackie

Up 115% in just a year, Andrew Mackie believes this FTSE 100 stock’s most explosive moves are still very much…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

2 value stocks from the FTSE 100 to consider buying in April

| Ben McPoland

Value stocks can come in all shapes and sizes in the FTSE 100 index, as demonstrated by these two markedly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 crucial thing to do as the 2024/25 ISA deadline approaches

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This time of year is a great time to check your ISA strategy and make sure you’re positioned for long-term…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much would an investor need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate £20k a year in passive income?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon calculates how much one would need to generate a chunky annual passive income with dividend stocks. And it…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The Diageo share price is down 32%. Is now the time to buy the dip?

| Charlie Carman

A collapsing Diageo share price has left investors in the FTSE 100 drinks stock reeling, but could the company's hangover…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Prudential: the FTSE 100 insurance stock making a huge comeback in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 insurance stock has risen nearly 40% since mid-January. Edward Sheldon thinks it’s just getting started and believes…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in AstraZeneca shares last Christmas is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

AstraZeneca shares have enjoyed moderate gains this year, helping to recover some of last year’s losses. But does it remain…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

£100 daily passive income? With the right shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA, it’s possible!

| Mark Hartley

Earning £100 in passive income every day is a goal worth aiming for -- and our writer has a plan…

Read more »