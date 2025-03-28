3 things to remember ahead of the new 2025-26 ISA year

The ISA deadline comes when the tax year ends. That’s 5 April, representing the last opportunity to take advantage of this year’s contribution limit.

As we approach the new 2025-26 ISA year, it’s time for newcomers and savvy investors alike to prepare their strategies. Let’s explore how investors can get ahead.

The basics

First, investors should ensure they’ve used as much of their £20,000 ISA allowance for the 2024-25 tax year as possible. Remember, the Junior ISA, for those of us with kids, has a maximum annual contribution of £9,000.

Moreover, this transition period presents an excellent opportunity to review existing investments. Investors should assess whether their current portfolio aligns with their goals and risk tolerance. Rebalancing might be necessary, but it’s crucial to be aware of potential capital gains tax implications for investments outside the ISA wrapper.

For those with multiple ISAs across different providers, consolidation could simplify management and potentially reduce fees. And while ISAs offer tax-free growth, some investors might also consider other tax-efficient investments like Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) — this certainly can be a riskier area.

Diversify and dream a little

It pays to diversify a portfolio. This means investors should spread their investments across different sectors, geographical regions, and asset classes. A degree of diversification can often be achieved by investing in index-tracking funds, or even more focused trusts like Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT).

With Scottish Mortgage shares delivering near-90% growth over five years, and tripling in value over a decade, it’s easy to start dreaming. In fact, with a compound annual growth rate of 10% and maxed-out ISA contributions, a trust like Scottish Mortgage could turn an empty portfolio in £1m in 19 years.

The trust’s performance has been driven by its tech-focused investments. This strategy has capitalised on transformative trends, with stakes in artificial intelligence (AI) leaders such as Nvidia and Amazon, as well as private companies, including SpaceX, which doubled in value last year. For long-term investors, the potential’s compelling.

However, risks remain. The trust employs gearing (borrowing to invest), which can magnify both gains and losses. While its current gearing levels are moderate, any market downturn could amplify losses.

Nonetheless, Scottish Mortgage could be an exciting option for those seeking exposure to cutting-edge innovation and long-term growth potential. While diversification is key to managing risk, the trust’s track record and focus on future-defining technologies make it relatively unique for UK investors.

It’s about long-term performance

Scottish Mortgage is one stock that has demonstrated quite a lot of volatility in recent months. However, as with most well-thought-out investments, it’s the long-term performance that truly matters.

Despite recent turbulence, the trust’s 10-year returns remain impressive, with a 309.8% share price total return and a 377.2% NAV total return as of 31 December. This outperformance against the FTSE All-World index (215.6%) over the same period underscores the potential rewards for patient investors who can weather short-term fluctuations.

And this is the case for any investment. Investments built on strong fundamentals and a robust thesis should perform over the long run. However, near-term volatility may damage an investor’s conviction… we’ve all been there.

Going back to Scottish Mortgage. For me, it’s an investment I’ll continue to top up on. It can be volatile, but well-timed investments have helped my weighted buy-in price.