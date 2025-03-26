Member Login
Just released: our 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy before April [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

B&M European Value Retail (LSE: BME)

  • A recent profit warning and departure of the company’s CEO have compounded the sell off in the company’s shares and led its one year share price decline to 48%. 
  • While weak consumer demand doesn’t bode well for general merchandise spending and the reduction in profits is unwelcome, we view this sell-off as more of an opportunity than reason to panic. 
  • Full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance is now £605m-£625m, down from the prior range of £620m-£660m. That’s unfortunate but doesn’t represent a material change and at worst suggests a minor year-on-year reduction from the £616m posted in FY24 (adjusted to exclude the extra week that landed in FY24). 
  • Were B&M more leveraged the combination of weak same store sales and leadership turmoil would give us pause. But net debt at the end of H1 was just £788m, so leverage remains within reasonable limits and suggests there is more than enough cash to make whatever investments the new CEO deems necessary as well as continuing to return significant sums to shareholders. 
  • B&M’s trailing dividend yield now sits at 5.3% and the company’s plan to move its legal HQ from Luxembourg is advancing. Once that’s complete it will be able to begin share buybacks – which we believe at the company’s current valuation of 8x consensus forward earnings would be a great use of cash. 

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value Retail.  Ian Pierce owns shares of B&M European Value Retail.

