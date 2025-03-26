Member Login
2 fantastic US growth stocks to consider for a fresh ISA this April

2 fantastic US growth stocks to consider for a fresh ISA this April

Thinking of opening or rebalancing a Stocks and Shares ISA this April? Consider diversifying into these two promising US growth stocks.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past two months haven’t been kind to US growth stocks, as trade tariff turmoil sent many into freefall. Automakers and banks were among the worst hit, with Chrysler owner Stellantis losing 10% in a single day in March.

Now analysts are eyeing a recovery following news that the Trump administration may ease tariffs this week. The result could be great news for stocks that had a tough start to the year and are now trading at a discount.

For UK investors looking to add some diversity to their ISA this April, here are two promising US growth stocks to consider.

Uber Technologies

The ride-hailing and food delivery platform Uber (NYSE: UBER) is more often in the news for controversy than its stock performance. Yet despite several security issues — including data breaches and safety concerns — it remains the most popular ride-hailing app in the world.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, its operations span across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.

The stock’s currently trading around $76, up 180% after five years of volatile price action. Investors who caught the $20 low in mid-2022 would have almost quadrupled their investment by now.

But several ongoing risks threaten continued volatility. Regulatory challenges are a key issue, with some regions attempting to ban the app on grounds of unfair competition. It also faces stiff competition from a plethora of lower-priced rivals like Bolt.

By adding additional revenue streams like food and freight delivery, Uber has successfully expanded its business. Adding to this is its recent partnerships with autonomous vehicle companies like Waymo, positioning it to benefit from the robo-taxi market.

Analysts expect revenue to reach $50bn by the end of 2025, with an average 12-month price target of $90.

Dell Technologies

Dell‘s (NYSE: DELL) a well-recognised name in the tech world, providing a broad range of IT products and services. The multinational tech giant sells everything from personal computers and servers to storage systems and networking products. Its varied customer base includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The stock currently trades at around $100 a share, up 410% in the past five years. Lately, performance has been underwhelming, with the stock down 44% from its May 2024 all-time high of $180.

Despite moderate revenue growth, it has struggled recently with declining profit margins. This has been attributed to the high costs associated with artificial intelligence (AI) server components like Nvidia GPUs. Competition from other major players in the AI-server market is also threatening its market share and profitability.

In its fiscal fourth quarter ended January, Dell reported an 18% increase in adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share and a 7% revenue increase to $23.93bn. This surpassed earnings expectations but fell short of sales projections.

Demand for AI infrastructure has been a key driver of growth recently, with Dell enjoying significant interest in its servers and networking segment. Reports indicate the company’s AI server backlog is around $9bn.

The growth’s reflected in its annual cash dividend, which climbed 18% this year, supported by a $10bn share buyback programme. These developments reinforce the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Analysts are overwhelmingly optimistic about the stock, expecting an average 36.5% increase in the coming 12 months.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

