Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » At a 52-week low, this under-the-radar UK dividend stock is 1 to consider buying

At a 52-week low, this under-the-radar UK dividend stock is 1 to consider buying

With a dividend yield close to 6% and a price target over 100% above the current level, James Halstead is a dividend stock with a lot of potential.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

James Halstead (LSE:JHD) isn’t the most famous or widely-covered stock on the market. But it has an excellent record when it comes to dividends and it’s trading at a 52-week low.

The firm manufactures and distributes industrial flooring. And while things are tough in the industry at the moment, this could be the time to consider buying shares in a quality business.

Industrial flooring

Industrial flooring doesn’t seem particularly exciting. And compared with a lot of things – or indeed, almost all other things – it isn’t, but this can be a good thing when it comes to dividend stocks.

Sometimes, businesses that aren’t particularly high-octane can be durable and resilient investments. And that’s been the case with James Halstead. 

The company’s Polyflor brand sets the standard in industrial flooring. Its products are known for their high levels of slip-resistance, durability, and the ability to withstand regular clearing.

In some cases, such as hospitals, these characteristics are even specified by regulation. This creates a barrier to entry for competitors and helps James Halstead maintain its leading market position.

Why has the stock been struggling?

Despite some clear strengths, James Halstead’s share price has been struggling in 2025. And the reason for this is that sales have been unusually weak. 

In its January trading update, the firm reported a decline in revenues compared to the year before. Management attributed this to weak customer confidence in a difficult environment.

Despite this, the company did offer some encouraging guidance for investors. It identified a backlog of repairs and renewals in healthcare and education as strong signs for future growth.

I think that gives some reason for optimism going forward. Specifically, it suggests that the challenges James Halstead is facing are cyclical, rather than permanent. 

Long-term investing

From a long-term perspective, I’m not concerned about the current environment – in fact, I see it as a potential buying opportunity. But there is something else that I’m mindful of.

Over the last 10 years, James Halstead has distributed roughly 75% of its net income. Given this, the fact it has managed to increase its dividend by around 60% is quite impressive.

There is, however, something that I think is worth keeping an eye on. Since 2015, the return on equity (ROE) the company generates has been declining steadily from 33% to 23%.

This is a sign the firm hasn’t managed to be as efficient with the cash it has retained as it was a decade ago. And that’s something investors should keep an eye on.

A stock to consider buying

To my mind, James Halstead is a quality business that doesn’t get the attention it deserves. And that’s a good combination from an investment perspective. 

As far as I can see, only one analyst covers the stock and has a price target 117% above the current level. I’m not sure I’d go that far, but I definitely think it looks attractive.

The dividend yield is approaching 6% and that’s unusually low for this stock. With that in mind, I think passive income investors should seriously consider buying it at today’s prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Earning passive income from the stock market is plagued with myths. These 3 are busted!

| Alan Oscroft

These three bits of nonsense are often trotted out to investors aiming for passive income from an ISA. Now they're…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Is this the last chance to buy this dirt-cheap S&P 500 stock at a discount?

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman identifies a major S&P 500 stock that looks undervalued today, making it a potentially attractive investment opportunity to…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Rolls-Royce share price has jumped 88% in a year, breaking record highs!

| Charlie Carman

As the Rolls-Royce share price continues to skyrocket, Charlie Carman delves into the reasons behind the FTSE 100 company's success.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 macro investment themes and associated stocks to consider for a 2025/26 ISA portfolio

| Andrew Mackie

With a new Stock and Shares ISA window about to open, Andrew Mackie examines two of the biggest themes driving…

Read more »

US Stock

The Tesla share price has halved. It could halve again!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After hitting a record high of nearly $489 before Xmas, the Tesla share price has crashed back to Earth. It…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An activist thinks the Smiths Group share price is too low. These first-half results might show why

| Alan Oscroft

The Smiths Group share price has had a solid five years, and City analysts are predicting yet more years of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Shell shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Oil and gas shares haven’t performed particularly well over the past 12 months and Shell shares reflect that. Dr James…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why Tesla stock just jumped 11% on the Nasdaq index!

| Ben McPoland

The Nasdaq index had a barnstorming day yesterday, with Tesla stock surging in double digits. Ben McPoland looks into what…

Read more »