Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A 9.2% yield but down 9% despite a strong 2024, is it time for me to buy more of this passive income superstar?

A 9.2% yield but down 9% despite a strong 2024, is it time for me to buy more of this passive income superstar?

This top-tier financial stock has an extremely high yield that can generate life-changing passive income over time from a much smaller initial investment.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

M&G (LSE: MNG) has been a foundation stock in my passive income portfolio for some time now.

These shares generate very high dividends for me without too much effort on my part – hence the ‘passive’ label. In fact, all I need do is pick the right shares initially and then monitor their progress periodically after that.

A key quality I want in my passive income picks

It is a company’s earnings growth that determines its dividend and share price over time.

A risk to M&G’s is another surge in the cost-of-living crisis that may cause customers to cancel their investment policies.

That said, consensus analysts’ estimates are that the firm’s earnings will increase a stunning 44% every year to end-2027.

What might this mean for the dividend yield?

Its 2024 results released on 19 March saw it move to a progressive dividend policy. This is where a dividend is expected to rise at least in line with increases in earnings per share. However, if this falls, the dividend will not be reduced.

In M&G’s case, this policy began with a 2% rise in dividend to 20.1p. This gives a yield of 9.2% on the current share price of £2.18.

On this average yield and with ‘dividend compounding’ used, investors considering a £10,000 stake in M&G would make £15,005 in dividends after 10 years. After 30 years on the same basis, this would rise to £146,344.

At that point, the holding would be worth £156,344, generating £14,384 a year in passive income! But that is not guaranteed, of course.

However, analysts project the dividend will rise to 20.6p in 2025, 21.3p in 2026, and 22.2p in 2027. These would generate respective yields of 9.5%, 9.8%, and 10.2%. By comparison, the average FTSE 100 yield is 3.5%.

What are the potential share price implications?

One part of my standard stock price assessment is to compare its key valuations with its competitors.

M&G’s 0.9 price-to-sales ratio looks extremely cheap compared to its peers’ average of 4.3. This group comprises Legal & General at 1.2, Man Group at 2.2, Hargreaves Lansdown at 6.9, and Intermediate Capital Group at 7. The firm’s 1.6 price-to-book ratio also looks a bargain against the 3.7 average of its competitors.

The second part of my assessment establishes where a stock’s price should be, based on future cash flow forecasts. The resulting discounted cash flow analysis for M&G shows it is 54% undervalued at its present £2.18 price.

Therefore, the fair value for the stock is £4.74, although it could go lower or higher due to market forces.

How does the business look right now?

I think M&G’s 2024 results released on 19 March saw significant progress made on all three of its key strategic objectives.

Beginning with financial strength, its adjusted operating profit before tax jumped 5% year on year to £837m. This reflected a 19% increase from its Asset Management division and stable results from the Life and Corporate Centre segments.

In terms of simplifying the business, the firm reduced its managed costs by 2% due to £188m cost savings.

And towards delivering growth, it saw assets under management and administration rose £2bn to £346bn.

In sum, given its extremely high earnings growth forecasts and the implications for price and yield, I will buy more M&G shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

As the Kingfisher share price falls 12% on FY results, is it too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The economic pinch is pressuring big-ticket DIY sales, but the Kingfisher share price might just have fallen too far on…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Investing this much from 35 could generate a £1m UK stocks portfolio by retirement

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how starting to invest in UK stocks by their mid-thirties can provide an investor with the potential…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Legal & General has supercharged second income potential with a forecast yield of 9%!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says investors looking for a second income can get a sky-high yield today from FTSE 100 insurer Legal…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox walks through the dividend forecast for one of the most popular stocks on the FTSE 100. Despite…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Hunting for passive income? Here’s a top FTSE 100 dividend growth share to consider!

| Royston Wild

Buying low-yielding shares like this FTSE dividend growth hero can be a great way to make a long-term passive income.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock 2 weeks before the US election is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

The US election represented a major turning point for Tesla stock, taking millions of shareholders on one hell of a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 trust is a high-risk, potentially-high-reward play

| Dr. James Fox

Typically, trusts offer a degree of stability due to their diversified nature. Dr James Fox explains why this FTSE 250…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Up 47% from its 12-month low, is there any value left in Lloyds’ share price?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price has risen substantially over the past year, but it may still have significant value left in it.…

Read more »