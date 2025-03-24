Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: 12 months from now, £5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 could be worth…

Prediction: 12 months from now, £5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 could be worth…

The FTSE 100’s beating the S&P 500 by almost double digits right now, but could this upward momentum continue into 2026?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Investment Analyst - Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the US stock market turning volatile, the FTSE 100‘s proving to be an attractive destination for investors seeking stability. After all, the UK’s flagship index has a reputation for weathering storms. Year-to-date, the FTSE 100 is beating the S&P 500 by around 8%. And during the 2022 market correction, the index was ahead by almost 20%!

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how much money investors could expect to make if they put £5,000 to work in an index tracker.

Passively building wealth

Thanks to the invention of low-cost index ETFs, investors can easily replicate the FTSE 100 and follow in its footsteps. And over the last five years, this passive investing strategy has yielded a total return of 75.8%, or 11.9% on an annualised basis.

Considering that the long-term average of this index usually has around an 8% gain a year, it perfectly demonstrates the advantage of buying shares during periods of volatility. As a reminder, five years ago today, we were in the middle of the Covid-19 stock market crash.

If the FTSE 100 maintains its current pace, a £5,000 investment today could be worth up to £5,597.23 over the next 12 months. Yet, looking at the latest predictions from The Economy Forecast Agency, growth could be even stronger, with an 11.6% capital gain paired with a 3.5% dividend yield. Under this scenario, investing £5,000 right now could grow to £5,755.

Boosting returns

The prospect of earning nearly double the average stock market return over the next 12 months is quite thrilling. However, it’s important to always take forecasts with a grain of salt. The FTSE 100 has faired well lately, but there’s no guarantee it will continue to do so. And a lot of its constituents are international giants likely being impacted by the brewing trade wars with the US.

As such, seeking such gains might be unrealistic. But perhaps not for stock pickers. Not every FTSE 100 stock is on a roll right now, with companies like Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) down by double digits over the last six months. However, as previously highlighted, buying when prices are falling can be immensely rewarding in the long run. So are these buying opportunities?

Taking a closer look at Ashtead, the equipment rental enterprise has taken a hit on the back of a guidance cut in its half-year results. Skip ahead to March this year, and its third-quarter trading update revealed the damage, with revenue taking a 3% hit and operating profits down 7%.

A softer construction market, due to prolonged elevated interest rates, has damped demand for Ashtead’s equipment. And with economic uncertainty brewing in Ashtead’s core American market, there are concerns that growth may remain elusive for a little while longer.

Yet management remains focused on the long term, and has already reported that early signs of recovery have started to emerge now that interest rates have stabilised. That’s probably why the company’s in the middle of executing a $1.5bn share buyback programme to capitalise on its falling share price.

Assuming the rebound emerges, analysts are predicting the Ashtead share price to rise by an average of 36% over the next 12 months. As usual, there’s no guarantee. But this is one to consider and such a gain could transform a £5,000 investment into £6,825.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Forecast earnings growth of 74% a year and a 9.4% yield, this FTSE 100 gem also looks very undervalued to me!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial sector star looks set for stunning earnings growth that I think could drive its share price…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 last-minute shares, trusts and funds to consider for a Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

Searching for top investments before the annual Stocks and Shares ISA deadline? Here are three top UK-listed assets to consider.

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares through to 2027

| Stephen Wright

Analysts have a positive view of Lloyds shares as a source of future income. But with a Supreme Court hearing…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Here are 2 of my favourite FTSE 100 shares for growth and dividends!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 shares are exceptional 'all rounders' for share investors to consider in the coming days and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the FTSE 100’s most exciting investment?

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 is typically home to more mature and dividend-paying stocks, but I’ve always thought of this one as…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 dividend growth shares to consider for a long-term second income!

| Royston Wild

These UK stocks have great records of dividend growth. Here's why I think they remain great shares to consider for…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

The top 5 FTSE 100 stocks since the Covid crash!

| Ben McPoland

Five years on from the last stock market crash, this writer reveals the FTSE 100 index’s biggest winners on a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy GSK shares at £15?

| Ben McPoland

GSK shares are trading cheaply and offering potential passive income. So is this FTSE 100 stock a no-brainer buy for…

Read more »