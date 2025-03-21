Putting £500 a month into a SIPP from the age of 40 could lead to over £500k by retirement

Member Login
By putting money into a SIPP at 40 and investing properly, an investor could build significant savings by the time they come to retire.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s never too late to contribute to a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). Even if you start contributing in your 50s or 60s, you could potentially build significant wealth for retirement.

However, for those starting to contribute to a SIPP in their early 40s, the results can be remarkable (due to the power of compounding). Here’s a look at how much £500 invested a month starting at the age of 40 could lead to by retirement age.

Multiple advantages

From a wealth-building perspective, SIPPs have several advantages. For starters, contributions come with tax relief. This is essentially a reward from the government for saving for retirement.

For basic-rate taxpayers, the relief on offer is 20% (it’s higher for those earning more). This means for every £80 contributed, the government will add in another £20, taking the total contribution to £100.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Secondly, investments can grow free of Capital Gains Tax (CGT) and Income Tax. So for example, generating a profit of £10,000 on a stock or fund, would see no CGT payable.

Third, SIPPs tend to offer access to a wide range of investments including funds, ETFs, stocks, and investment trusts. With these types of investments, it’s possible to generate returns of 8% a year or more over the long term.

Achieving high returns

It’s worth pointing out that high returns aren’t guaranteed. But to achieve attractive returns, it’s best to build a properly diversified portfolio. Investors also need to be patient and remain comfortable with short-term market fluctuations.

In terms of building a portfolio, there are many different approaches that can be taken. Personally, I’m a fan of combining funds (both active and passive) and individual stocks.

Funds can be a great foundation for a SIPP portfolio as they typically offer access to a wide range of stocks. This ensures the investor’s eggs aren’t all in one basket.

Individual stocks meanwhile, offer the potential for higher returns. Take Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), for example. Over the last decade, its share price has risen from around $19 to $195. That translates to a return of about 26% a year.

There are not many funds that have generated that kind of return for investors. Had an investor put $10,000 into Amazon stock a decade ago, that would now be worth more than $100,000.

I’ll point out that I believe Amazon stock is still worth considering as an investment today, despite its huge gains over the last decade. To my mind, the company has significant long-term potential given its exposure to cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

That said, there are plenty of risks to consider, such as a drop in consumer and/or business spending. Concerns over these risks can lead to share price volatility at times.

£635k by 65?

Let’s say an investor was able to achieve a return of 8% a year over the long term with a mix of funds and individual stocks. If they started investing £500 a month at 40, and received tax relief of 20%, I calculate they’d have around £535,000 by the age of 65.

If they were able to achieve a return of 9% a year, they’d get to around £635,000 by 65. These figures show what’s possible by saving early and puts together a decent investment strategy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Amazon. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

