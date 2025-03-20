Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As Warren Buffett ramps up investments in Japan’s trading houses, here’s what I’m doing

As Warren Buffett ramps up investments in Japan’s trading houses, here’s what I’m doing

Most investors can’t do what Warren Buffett is doing right now. But Stephen Wright thinks the best thing is to make the most of their own advantages.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We don’t always know which Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) moves are down to Warren Buffett specifically. But it’s fairly clear the recent investments in Japanese trading houses are. 

Investors like me, however, don’t have the ability to match Buffett’s Japanese deals. But I’m looking to follow a similar principle when it comes to my own portfolio.

Berkshire’s Japanese investments

Since 2019, Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares in each of Japan’s five major trading houses. And it has recently received permission to increase its stake in each to above 10%.

This, however, isn’t the most interesting part of the deal. Despite having huge cash reserves, Buffett’s company has been financing the investments using debt.

More specifically, it has been using bonds denominated in Japanese yen that pay between 1% and 2.6% in interest. And the reason for this is extremely interesting.

Buffett’s stated plan is to make money by receiving more in dividends than it pays out in interest. But if it uses US currency, there’s a risk exchange rates might move.

A weaker yen could make the value of Berkshire’s dividends fall. But using bonds denominated in Japanese currency means that if the yen falls, Berkshire’s interest payments also drop.

This is a move that exploits Berkshire’s unique strengths — not many have the balance sheet to structure an investment in this way. In a similar spirit, I’m also looking to stick to areas where I have a similar advantage.

UK stocks

Berkshire has a unique ability to operate at scale, which is why I’m pleased to be a shareholder. But its size is also its biggest challenge – and the main risk with the stock over the long term.

That, however, isn’t a problem for someone like me. And while Berkshire’s balance sheet gives it some advantages, being based in the UK gives me some valuable insights.

Despite the S&P 500’s recent challenges, UK shares generally trade at lower valuations than their US counterparts. And some of them have very strong competitive positions.

Rightmove is a world away from Japanese trading houses but it’s a good example of my point about investors maximising advantages. It’s the first place buyers and sellers in the UK housing market go and I think this competitive position is going to be difficult to disrupt.

There are important risks, including the possibility of interest rates not falling as quickly as expected. And weighing these against the company’s impressive margins isn’t straightforward.

In 2024, the firm generated £389.9m in sales, which is about $507m. That makes it far too small to be on Berkshire Hathaway’s radar, but it’s been on mine for a long time.

Sticking to strengths

Warren Buffett’s investments in Japan are about taking advantage of situations where Berkshire Hathaway has an advantage. And I’m looking to take the same approach with my own investing.

That means looking at stocks like Rightmove, where I have first-hand experience of the business. It might not be big enough for Buffett, but that’s no problem for me.

It’s not the only stock I’m considering at the moment. But when I’m next in a position to invest, I’ll see where the share price is and take a view about buying it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could buying Nvidia stock now be like buying Amazon for pennies in 2000?

| Christopher Ruane

History isn't a predictor as to what happens next in the stock market, but our writer thinks it can still…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 73%, can the ITM Power share price ever recover?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees a lot to like about ITM Power, but reckons the share price is where it is for…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The Prudential share price continues its recovery after 2024 profits rise 10%. Where’s it heading this year?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the investment case for Prudential after positive 2024 full-year results could prompt further share price growth in…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Down 20% since February despite excellent 2024 results, is IAG’s share price set to soar again?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price tumbled recently on factors that look speculative to me, so a bargain might be in view. To…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

This re-energised FTSE 250 ultra-high-yield star looks packed with value to me now!

| Simon Watkins

A big reorganisation is under way at this FTSE 250 firm, which is already seeing good results. It also delivers…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

These 5 FTSE growth stocks are stinking out my SIPP! Time to sell?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is happy with the performance of his Self-Invested Personal Pension but unfortunately five growth stocks are casting along…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Top Stocks

5 S&P 500 ‘sell-off stocks’ Fools have added to their watchlist

| The Motley Fool Staff

The S&P 500 recently dropped by around 9% in the course of just one month, creating plenty of buying opportunities…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m buying more of this beaten-down FTSE 250 stock before it takes off!

| Mark Hartley

FTSE 250 tech company Kainos Group is near its five-year low and looks primed for a recovery this year. This…

Read more »