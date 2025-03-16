£30k to invest? 3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dividend shares to target a £2,190 passive income

Forward dividend yields on these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks smash the average for UK shares, as Royston Wild explains.

Looking for the best dividend shares to buy for a huge passive income? You may be in luck, as severe weakness on stock markets has given dividend yields on UK shares a big boost.

Here are three high yield shares that have caught my attention:

Dividend share Forward dividend yield M&G (LSE:MNG) 9.7% Urban Logistics REIT (LSE:SHED) 6% Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) 6.3%

Dividends are never, ever guaranteed. But if broker estimates are correct, a £30k lump sum invested equally across these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares will provide a £2,190 passive income this year alone.

Here’s why I think they’re worth serious consideration right now, as part of a diversified portfolio.

M&G

M&G is just one of two Footsie shares whose dividend yields for this year sit just below 10%. This reflects in large part its rock-solid balance sheet, which analysts expect to yield more juicy cash rewards.

It Solvency II capital ratio was up 7% in the 12 months to June, at 210%. This is more than double the level that regulators require, and gives the business the confidence and the means to pay large dividends even if earnings get blown off course.

I’m expecting full-year financials next week (19 March) to show the firm’s financial foundations remain rock solid.

M&G’s share price could suffer if tough economic conditions persist, denting demand for discretionary financial services. But I feel the possibility of more mighty dividends still makes it a top stock to consider for 2025.

Urban Logistics REIT

As a real estate investment trust (REIT for short), Urban Logistics has to pay at least 90% of profits from its rental operations out in dividends. This is in exchange for sizeable tax perks.

This doesn’t necessarily make it a dead cert for delivering a large passive income. Theoretically, earnings can suffer if economic conditions worsen, denting property occupancy and hampering rent collections.

But on balance Urban Logistics looks in good shape despite the tough economic outlook. Its tenants are locked down on long multi-year contracts (the weighted average annual lease term (WAULT) was 7.6 years as of September).

On top of this, more than half (56%) of its tenants’ credit ratings are categorised low or low-moderate risk. This further reduces the possibility of earnings turbulence.

Rio Tinto

Mining giant Rio Tinto has, in response to plunging commodity profits, cut annual dividends for three years in a row. Yet with a 6%-plus dividend yield that sails above the Footsie average (of 3.6%), I still think it’s worth a close look.

I actually own the company in my own portfolio. I’m confident that, over the long term, it will deliver robust capital gains and dividend income as metals demand heats up. This will be driven by phenomena including the growing digital economy, emerging market urbanisation, and decarbonisation investments.

In the meantime, a strong balance sheet underpins Rio Tinto’s impressive dividend projections for this year. Its net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio stands at just 0.2.

I think it worth considering despite uncertainty surrounding near-term commodities demand.