Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £30k to invest? 3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dividend shares to target a £2,190 passive income

£30k to invest? 3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dividend shares to target a £2,190 passive income

Forward dividend yields on these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks smash the average for UK shares, as Royston Wild explains.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking for the best dividend shares to buy for a huge passive income? You may be in luck, as severe weakness on stock markets has given dividend yields on UK shares a big boost.

Here are three high yield shares that have caught my attention:

Dividend shareForward dividend yield
M&G (LSE:MNG)9.7%
Urban Logistics REIT (LSE:SHED)6%
Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO)6.3%

Dividends are never, ever guaranteed. But if broker estimates are correct, a £30k lump sum invested equally across these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares will provide a £2,190 passive income this year alone.

Here’s why I think they’re worth serious consideration right now, as part of a diversified portfolio.

M&G

M&G is just one of two Footsie shares whose dividend yields for this year sit just below 10%. This reflects in large part its rock-solid balance sheet, which analysts expect to yield more juicy cash rewards.

It Solvency II capital ratio was up 7% in the 12 months to June, at 210%. This is more than double the level that regulators require, and gives the business the confidence and the means to pay large dividends even if earnings get blown off course.

I’m expecting full-year financials next week (19 March) to show the firm’s financial foundations remain rock solid.

M&G’s share price could suffer if tough economic conditions persist, denting demand for discretionary financial services. But I feel the possibility of more mighty dividends still makes it a top stock to consider for 2025.

Urban Logistics REIT

As a real estate investment trust (REIT for short), Urban Logistics has to pay at least 90% of profits from its rental operations out in dividends. This is in exchange for sizeable tax perks.

This doesn’t necessarily make it a dead cert for delivering a large passive income. Theoretically, earnings can suffer if economic conditions worsen, denting property occupancy and hampering rent collections.

But on balance Urban Logistics looks in good shape despite the tough economic outlook. Its tenants are locked down on long multi-year contracts (the weighted average annual lease term (WAULT) was 7.6 years as of September).

On top of this, more than half (56%) of its tenants’ credit ratings are categorised low or low-moderate risk. This further reduces the possibility of earnings turbulence.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Rio Tinto

Mining giant Rio Tinto has, in response to plunging commodity profits, cut annual dividends for three years in a row. Yet with a 6%-plus dividend yield that sails above the Footsie average (of 3.6%), I still think it’s worth a close look.

I actually own the company in my own portfolio. I’m confident that, over the long term, it will deliver robust capital gains and dividend income as metals demand heats up. This will be driven by phenomena including the growing digital economy, emerging market urbanisation, and decarbonisation investments.

In the meantime, a strong balance sheet underpins Rio Tinto’s impressive dividend projections for this year. Its net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio stands at just 0.2.

I think it worth considering despite uncertainty surrounding near-term commodities demand.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How much would a 45-year-old need to invest in an ISA to earn a £1k monthly passive income at 65?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how much an investor would need to put away every month to build a steady passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 things to do ahead of the new 2025-26 ISA year

| Alan Oscroft

It's time for us all to put on our investing boots and get to work on developing our plans for…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

Is £150,000 enough to generate £1,000 a month in passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright takes a look at three UK stocks with dividend yields above 8% that passive income investors might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Aim to earn a £50k second income in retirement by investing just this much each month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Even with a small monthly investment, it’s possible to earn a £50k second income with a successful investment strategy and…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Down 22% in a month! Is this my chance to buy shares in this FTSE 100 outperformer?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group have outperformed the FTSE 100 over the long term. So is a chance to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would Tesla stock be worth if it was valued like Nvidia?

| Roland Head

The market seems to view Tesla as a tech stock rather than a car manufacturer. What could this mean for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This ex-penny stock skyrocketed 900% in 2020! Is it about to surge again?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This subdued hydrogen penny stock was hot in 2020, but with demand for green hydrogen rising in Europe, can the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for cheap shares to buy in March? Here are 3 to consider

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian shares three cheap-looking stocks he’s considering buying as long-term investment opportunities while the valuations remain cheap.

Read more »