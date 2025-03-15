Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how a stock market crash could help investors retire 10 years earlier

Here’s how a stock market crash could help investors retire 10 years earlier

Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates the explosive difference in returns smart investors can achieve by investing during a stock market crash.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Investment Analyst - Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The idea of a stock market crash can be quite scary. After all, no one enjoys seeing their portfolio going into freefall. However, for investors who know how to keep their cool in a time of crisis, sudden downturns in the market can be quite lucrative in the long run, boosting investment returnsbyCapitalising on a crash could even be the key to enjoying an earlier retirement!

Buy when there’s blood on the streets

During a market crash or correction, most investors enter panic mode, selling off everything to avoid taking on losses. And this flight to safety often results in phenomenal businesses seeing their valuations tank, often for no good reason. This is the behaviour smart investors seek to exploit.

While investing in a down market can be tough, sucessfully identifying and buying sold-off, high-quality businesses can unlock pretty phenomenal returns both in the short and long term. Case in point: Let’s take a look at what happened at Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) in 2020.

When Covid-19 hit the financial markets, stocks worldwide collapsed. Among these was Games Workshop, whose valuation crumbled by over 50% in the space of a few short weeks. That’s obviously scary. But it seems investors were overly focused on the short-term, and they overlooked the fact that global lockdowns meant far more time at home to get obsessed with the Warhammer hobby.

What followed was almost five years of record-breaking results and an exploding stock price to boot! But that’s not all. With the shares taking a nosedive, investors were able to lock in a higher 4% yield. And with rapidly expanding financials paving the way to dividend hikes, that yield’s now grown to a massive 14.6%!

In total, opportunistic investors have reaped more than 260% gains so far compared to the FTSE 100’s 95% return (including dividends) over the same period.

Retiring earlier

Earning a 95% return with a FTSE 100 index fund over a five-year period is pretty impressive. It’s the equivalent of earning a 14% annualised return. This is almost double what the UK’s flagship index has historically offered. But even at this rate, it pales by comparison to the 29% annualised return the Games Workshop shares have generated.

For reference, over 15 years, it’s the difference between a £1,000 investment being transformed into £8,067 and £73,572! In this scenario, index investors would have to wait a total of 31 years to catch up, demonstrating how picking top-notch stocks in a time of crisis can lead to a much earlier retirement.

Of course, even terrific businesses like Games Workshop have their weak spots. International expansion’s adding considerably more currency exchange risk to its earnings. Meanwhile the rise of at-home 3D printing is putting pressure on its pricing power.

Nevertheless, with such an impressive track record, it’s a stock I’ll be buying more of in the next stock market crash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

If investors buy £500 of stocks each month, here’s how much passive income they could earn

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing £500 a month could be the key to earning a near-£50k passive income with index funds, but here’s how…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

£20k to invest? 2 FTSE 100 shares to consider for a £1,770 passive income

| Royston Wild

These top-quality dividend shares offer some of the biggest yields on the FTSE 100. Here's why they could be great…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m avoiding cheap Lloyds shares like the plague

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares offer compelling value for money right now. But the risks facing the FTSE 100 bank mean it's one…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

£20,000 invested in an ISA could make this much passive income per year…

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the passive income potential of a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio invested in…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Here’s how a 50-year-old could aim for £1,400-a-month passive income from an ISA

| Alan Oscroft

Investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA is one way to target long-term passive income, even for those hitting their…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After hitting a new 52-week low can the Diageo share price ever recover? See what the experts say

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has taken a beating on the Diageo share price, and there's no end to his misery in sight.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I cash in my Rolls-Royce shares?

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Rolls-Royce shares is wondering whether now might be the best time to sell up and move on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With gold above $3,000, is it time to consider buying this FTSE miner?

| James Beard

Here’s one FTSE 100 stock that should -- in theory -- benefit from the current global uncertainty and a rising…

Read more »