Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in March [PREMIUM PICKS]

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a portfolio of at least 15 small-cap stocks.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

Our monthly Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of small-cap recommendations, to help Fools build out their stock portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LSE:LTI)

Why we like it: Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LSE: LTI) owns a portfolio of resilient businesses, managed by fund managers Nick Train and Michael Lindsell. Its primary investment themes include beloved consumer brands and companies that boast a high proportion of digital revenues. Investment manager Nick Train reveres Warren Buffett, and in keeping with Buffett’s approach, many of the holdings have be held for many years, in some cases for at least 20 years.

“Train likes companies with Buffett-like qualities such as wide economic moats, high returns on equity, reliable cash flows and strong balance sheets. Train also rarely trades, evidently trying to do his level best to put into practice Buffett’s often quoted mantra: ‘Our favourite holding period is forever.’ Its largest holding is a unique asset – the fund management company of the eponymous co-founders, Lindsell Train Limited.”

Why we like it now: Unlike open ended funds, which move up and down with the value of the underlying assets, investment trusts carry additional uncertainty since they might trade at either a large premium or discount to the underlying assets. Currently, the Lindsell Train Investment Trust is trading at a 14.8% discount to its net asset value – which seems like a hefty discount to us, considering the strong fundamentals of the businesses in the portfolio and the earnings power they possess. We think owning LTI might offer investors a relatively low-risk way to take advantage of the market’s volatility by investing in a basket of quality businesses – including some technology plays and popular global brands that don’t feature in the make-up of the UK stock market – for less than they’re potentially worth. The fund manager’s style has been out of favour in recent years – its core strategies have underperformed their benchmark indices in three of the last four years – though buying at such a large discount perhaps limits the downside risk if the investment style continues to underperform.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lindsell Train Investment Trust. 

