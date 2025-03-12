Member Login
2 high-yield dividend shares to consider as ‘Trump tariffs’ loom

Searching for the best passive income stocks to buy in these uncertain times? Here are two high-yield heroes I think merit a close look.

Royston Wild
Royston Wild
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market carnage continues as investors ponder the economic impact of intensifying trade wars. With major global indexes slumping, the high dividend yields on many top stocks have now shot through the stratosphere.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s ‘fill your boots time’ for share pickers seeking a large passive income. The threat of ‘Trump tariffs’ and reciprocal action from the US’s major trading partners could hammer corporate profitability and, in the process, leave dividend forecasts in the near term and beyond on shaky ground.

Investors need to be extra careful today when selecting dividend stocks to buy. With this in mind, here are two I think are worth considering in these uncertain times.

Aviva

A financial services company like Aviva (LSE:AV) might not be an obvious safe haven for dividend chasers to consider. Sales can dry up when economic conditions worsen and people cut back on discretionary protection, wealth and retirement products.

But the FTSE 100 company has a powerful weapon in its arsenal. With a Solvency II capital ratio of 203% — more than twice the regulatory requirement — it has the financial strength to continue paying large dividends even if earnings disappoint.

Aviva has another trick up its sleeve that reinforces dividends: a large general insurance division. Spending on buildings, content, pet — and especially motor, which is a legal requirement for drivers — policies remains stable at all points of the economic cycle.

The steady stream of premiums Aviva receives allows it to in turn pay a reliable dividend to shareholders.

General insurance premiums here leapt 14% in 2024, even as consumer spending across Aviva’s UK, Irish and Canadian markets remained under pressure. This resilience is also thanks to the firm’s impressive brand power and the huge sums it’s spent to digitialise its operations.

Today the company’s forward dividend yield is a whopping 7.1%. That’s almost double the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%.

Primary Health Properties

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP) can also be great shares for generating a passive income. They’re required to pay at least 90% of rental profits each year out by way of dividends in return for tax breaks.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

This doesn’t necessarily mean a large and reliable payout every year though. Rent collection can slip during tough economic times, while occupancy levels can also slump.

Primary Health Properties doesn’t suffer from any such issues, however. This is because — as its name implies — it is focused on the highly defensive medical property market.

It lets out more than 500 first contact healthcare properties across the UK and Ireland. And the lion’s share of its rents are effectively guaranteed by government bodies like the NHS. This in turn has underpinned 29 straight years of annual dividend growth.

I think it’s a great safe haven to consider, despite the threat of high interest rates on its profits. For 2025 it carries a high dividend yield of 7.3%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

