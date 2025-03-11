Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in BT shares 1 month ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in BT shares 1 month ago is now worth…

BT shares have continued their path upwards despite coming under some pressure, with several downgrades impacting investor confidence.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BT (LSE:BT.A) shares have gained 7.5% over the past month, compounding a strong stock performance over the past 12 months. The share price is up 51% over the year. As such, £10,000 invested a month ago is now worth £10,750. This is a decent return for very little work and over a very short period of time.

What’s driven BT higher over 12 months?

Over the past 12 months, BT Group’s stock has surged, driven by a combination of strategic moves and investor confidence. Under CEO Allison Kirkby, BT’s focus on cost-cutting and operational improvements has enhanced its appeal to investors.

Chief among these is the promise to save £3bn in annual costs by the end of 2029. The FTSE 100 company has already achieved some of these savings and is on track to meet its targets. Investors were also relieved to hear that peak capital expense had been passed for the rollout of its fibre to the premise (FTTP).

In addition, a key factor in the stock’s rise was the sale of a 24.5% stake to India’s Bharti Global and the influential involvement of major shareholders like Carlos Slim’s América Móvil. These moves provided strong backing for BT’s future strategy.

Moreover, the consensus among analysts has typically been positive. At one point last year, analysts pointed to an 81% potential appreciation. Some of those share price gains were delivered.

Analysts are still backing BT

BT Group’s stock continues to be the beneficiary of positive analyst sentiment, with a consensus rating of Outperform from 18 analysts. The current share price target of £1.90 is 18.6% higher than the current share price. However, it’s worth noting that analyst’s targets vary, with the highest being £2.99 and the lowest £1.10. It’s not often that you see such a divergence of price targets on a blue-chip stock.

Nonetheless, despite the stock’s positive trajectory over the past month, there have been two notable downgrades. Most recently Barclays downgraded BT to underperform and lowered its price target. This was due to increased competition in the UK broadband market and expectations of market share losses.

The FTTP conundrum

Understanding FTTP is key to understanding BT stock. BT is heavily investing in FTTP technology as part of its strategy to upgrade the UK’s broadband infrastructure. FTTP provides ultrafast broadband by delivering fibre optic connections directly to homes. Given its increased reliability, will allow BT to reduce its maintenance team considerably as old-fashioned copper connections are fazed out. However, it’s a massive cost undertaking, with total debt now £10bn higher than the company’s market cap. And while peak capex has been passed, the business still wants to reach 25m premises by 2026 in an effort to stay competitive in the broadband market.

In short, it’s taking on a lot of debt for a smoother future. However, there’s a risk it might not pay off. Personally, I was bullish at £1, but at the current share price, I’m just not sure.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Tesla shares yesterday is worth today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says plunging Tesla shares are either a magnificent buying opportunity or a terrifying gamble. As ever with Elon…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 25% in a week! Is this beaten-down FTSE growth stock suddenly an unmissable buy to consider?

| Harvey Jones

The Melrose share price caught the attention of Harvey Jones following a torrid week. Is this his chance to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Scottish Mortgage shares 2 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares have rebounded from their post-pandemic lows. Dr James Fox explains what’s behind the surge and where they…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock looks undervalued to me. But by how much?

| James Beard

Our writer takes a look at a FTSE 100 stock that’s popular on one particular investment platform. But he reckons…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greatland Gold (GGP) shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Greatland Gold (GGP) shares have caught the eye thanks to their dazzling recent performance. Harvey Jones wonders if this is…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

As the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline looms, here are 3 things to consider

| Christopher Ruane

Ahead of the annual Stocks and Shares ISA contribution deadline just weeks from now, our writer shares a trio of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If a 45-year-old puts £700 a month into a SIPP, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Ben McPoland

Even when starting in middle age, consistently contributing to a SIPP can lead to a substantial fund to call upon…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Defence stocks are soaring! Here’s why they could be better shares to buy than the ‘Magnificent Seven’

| Royston Wild

European defence stocks have rocketed in value since 2020. Here's why they could continue outperforming the 'Magnificent Seven.'

Read more »