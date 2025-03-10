Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What £100,000 invested in Boohoo shares 3 months ago is worth today… 

What £100,000 invested in Boohoo shares 3 months ago is worth today… 

Investors started paying attention to Boohoo shares when two of the fashion group’s directors invested £100k each at the turn of the year. Did this pay off?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors have lost a lot of money betting that Boohoo (LSE: BOO) shares will swing back into fashion.

They’ve ended up catching a brutal falling knife, down 90% in five years and 18% over the last 12 months. 

That still hasn’t quelled interest in the stock, both from individual investors and marauding rivals. Hope springs eternal, I suppose.

Boohoo was once the darling of the fast-fashion world, wowing online shoppers with its popular clothes, zappy marketing and rapid delivery model.

Can this stock ever recover?

But it’s a competitive, fast moving scene, fraught with risk as investors have discovered. Questionable supply chain practices, ethical concerns over fast fashion, the wider cost-of-living crisis and growing customer returns eroded profits and hammered the shares. Then Chinese rival Shein popped up, with deeper pockets.

Worse, early success had gone to management’s heads with Boohoo heir Umar Kamani throwing a celebrity-packed £20m wedding on the Côte d’Azur in May, then axing 1,000 staff days later. 

Plans to hand £1m each in performance bonuses to CEO John Lyttle and co-founders Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane were blocked by furious shareholders. They deemed plunging sales, shrinking cash flows and rocketing debt unworthy of such largesse.

Last September’s closure of a supposedly game-chasing £80m US distribution centre in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, may have saved money but only added to the sense of disarray.

Interim results published on 13 November showed a 15% drop in revenues to £620m, with youth brands including PrettyLittleThing struggling amid weak consumer activity and external pressures.

There were bright spots, with revenues climbing at Karen Millen and Debenhams Marketplace. Boohoo also secured a new £222m debt refinancing agreement.

All that and Mike Ashley too!

Enter Mike Ashley. His Frasers Group vehicle holds a substantial stake in Boohoo, and isn’t impressed. So far, Boohoo has resisted attempts to give Ashley a directorship, citing competition concerns. The battle will no doubt continue.

There was some excitement in January, when it emerged that Carol Kane had put £99,000 of her own money into Boohoo shares (twice!), with new CEO Dan Finley investing a similar sum in December. Did they know something we didn’t?

It hasn’t worked out well for them in practice. The Boohoo share price is down 22% in the last three months. That would have turned £100,000 in £78,000, a loss of £22,000. So is there any hope of a turnaround, ever?

The six analysts offering one-year share price forecasts have produced a median target of 30p. That’s an increase of 9% from today. Given recent chaos, that would have to be deemed success. No guarantees, naturally.

While Boohoo’s efforts to cut costs and refocus its brand strategy are steps in the right direction, it faces huge challenges, from internal restructuring and leadership changes to external pressures and intense competition.

With the cost-of-living crisis dragging on, and Donald Trump’s tariff threats spreading wider uncertainty, I wouldn’t invest £999 of my own money in Boohoo today, let alone £99k. Investors considering a punt this stock should exercise extreme caution.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

32% below their net asset value, shares in this REIT are on my passive income radar

| Stephen Wright

With an 8.5% dividend yield, shares in a real estate investment trust are firmly on Stephen Wright’s radar from a…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

An incredible buying opportunity? This US stock keeps smashing expectations

| Dr. James Fox

This US stock's experienced a short sell-off, like many of its peers. However, it appears unwarranted, especially when we consider…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

The Nasdaq Composite is in correction territory. 2 stocks to consider buying on the dip

| Ben McPoland

Looking for stocks to buy to take advantage of the recent market drop? Our writer highlights a pair of top…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How much would an investor need in an ISA to earn a £7,000 yearly passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explores what it would take for a Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio to throw off seven grand a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If a 32-year-old puts £1,000 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Dr. James Fox

The ISA is an incredible vehicle for building wealth. Dr James Fox explains how this tax-free wrapper can help compound…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

5 years on from the Covid crash, here are 3 stock market lessons I’ve learnt

| Andrew Mackie

When (not if) another stock market crash hits, Andrew Mackie will take on board these three key lessons before buying…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 things Scottish Mortgage shareholders just learned 

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at three things holders of Scottish Mortgage shares learned from a recent investor webinar with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 15 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Greggs shares are a favourite among investors, and quite frankly, I’ve never got it. Dr James Fox explains the company’s…

Read more »