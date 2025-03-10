Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » In 1 year, £5,000 invested in Tesla Stock could be worth…

In 1 year, £5,000 invested in Tesla Stock could be worth…

Tesla stock’s in freefall, tumbling by over 40% in just a few months, but could this be an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Electric cars charging at a charging station

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The last couple of months have been quite tumultuous for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders. The US electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has seen its valuation tumble by over 40% since its peak in December. This downward trajectory’s seemingly started to accelerate since the start of February, falling by 30% so far.

What’s going on? And is this secretly a buying opportunity for long-term investors?

Falling short of expectations

It’s no secret that Tesla’s stock trades at a premium valuation. Even today, after almost half of its market-cap has been wiped out, the forward price-to-earnings ratio still sits at a whopping 96! As such, seeing such extreme volatility at these levels shouldn’t be surprising. But what triggered this recent sell-off?

There are a lot of influencing factors, making it difficult to pinpoint the main catalyst. However, the general consensus seems to be, as usual, surrounding Elon Musk, who’s become even more controversial.

There was hope that a closer relationship with President Trump could prove advantageous for the company, but that doesn’t appear to have materialised. Furthermore, Musk’s involvement with the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as well as meddling in German politics, is seemingly turning off some potential customers.

The latest European car registration data for January was particularly concerning, given it showed a 45% reduction in Tesla registrations for the month. That’s despite a 37% increase in overall EV registrations over the same period. Meanwhile, in its home market, protests have started to break out in front of Tesla showrooms due to Musk’s activities within DOGE.

Where could the stock go from here?

The recent reputational damage surrounding Tesla’s understandably spooking some investors. However, while the short-term appears murky, the long-term trajectory of this business may still hold some promise. Investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotaxis pave the way to new market opportunities. And the firm’s industry-leading battery technology continues to give Tesla a significant advantage over its peers both in terms of lower costs and longer vehicle range.

With that in mind, it’s not too shocking to see a large number of institutional analysts shift their recommendations to Buy in light of the recent stock price turbulence. And overall, the average 12-month share price target now sits at $345.76 per share. That’s the equivalent of a 21.5% potential gain, transforming a £5,000 investment into around £6,075 by this time next year.

Of course, share price forecasts aren’t guaranteed. And with new trade wars brewing due to rising US tariffs, Tesla could endure further turbulence ahead. Personally, with so much uncertainty surrounding the brand today, this isn’t a stock I’m tempted to add to my portfolio right now.

However, I may have to reconsider my opinion should the share price fall further.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

32% below their net asset value, shares in this REIT are on my passive income radar

| Stephen Wright

With an 8.5% dividend yield, shares in a real estate investment trust are firmly on Stephen Wright’s radar from a…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

An incredible buying opportunity? This US stock keeps smashing expectations

| Dr. James Fox

This US stock's experienced a short sell-off, like many of its peers. However, it appears unwarranted, especially when we consider…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

The Nasdaq Composite is in correction territory. 2 stocks to consider buying on the dip

| Ben McPoland

Looking for stocks to buy to take advantage of the recent market drop? Our writer highlights a pair of top…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How much would an investor need in an ISA to earn a £7,000 yearly passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explores what it would take for a Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio to throw off seven grand a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If a 32-year-old puts £1,000 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Dr. James Fox

The ISA is an incredible vehicle for building wealth. Dr James Fox explains how this tax-free wrapper can help compound…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

5 years on from the Covid crash, here are 3 stock market lessons I’ve learnt

| Andrew Mackie

When (not if) another stock market crash hits, Andrew Mackie will take on board these three key lessons before buying…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 things Scottish Mortgage shareholders just learned 

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at three things holders of Scottish Mortgage shares learned from a recent investor webinar with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 15 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Greggs shares are a favourite among investors, and quite frankly, I’ve never got it. Dr James Fox explains the company’s…

Read more »