Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If a 35-year-old puts £700 a month into a Stocks & Shares ISA, here’s what they could have by retirement

If a 35-year-old puts £700 a month into a Stocks & Shares ISA, here’s what they could have by retirement

Our writer shows how it is possible to target a substantial amount of money over time by investing regularly inside an ISA account.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing inside a Stocks and Shares ISA can be a brilliant way to build tax-free wealth. With money deployed regularly and wisely, someone can potentially build a sizeable portfolio over the long run.

Here, I’ll consider how much a 35-year-old could have by retirement investing £700 a month in an ISA. 

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Ingredients

Boiling things down, I think there are three main ingredients for building wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Firstly, there are regular contributions. Consistently investing over time allows someone to benefit from compounding while also smoothing out natural market gyrations. While £700 a month might not sound a lot, it is easily enough to build wealth, as we will see.

Next is a solid rate of return. By investing in a diverse set of quality assets (including stocks, investment trusts, and ETFs), I think a 10% annual return after fees is achievable. While not guaranteed, this return would be broadly in line with the global investment fund average, as well as that of the average Stocks and Shares ISA account. 

Of course, this is just an average. In reality, markets fluctuate, which leads me to the final ingredient for success. That is time in the market. Again, this is crucial for a portfolio to compound, while also allowing investors to take advantage of bear markets (investing when stocks are temporarily cheaper).

Getting immediate AI exposure

In my eyes, a great stock to consider as part of a diversified ISA is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT). The aim of this popular FTSE 100 trust is to find and invest in exceptional growth companies.

Now, I should mention straight away that the share price can be very volatile. For example, it has fallen 14% inside the last month due to a tech stock sell-off and uncertainty around President Trump’s tariffs.

There’s a risk these factors could worsen over the coming months. Also, Scottish Mortgage has stakes in private companies, which can be hard to accurately value.

Zooming further out though, the stock is up around 270% in a decade. This shows how it’s suitable for long-term investors who can tolerate stomach-churning periods of volatility.

One reason I like the trust is that it offers diversified exposure to a number of companies that are benefitting from the generative artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. This technology has the potential to make some firms much more profitable by boosting automation.

Our enthusiasm and conviction about the change that generative AI can bring over the next five to ten years has probably never been higher.

Lawrence Burns, portfolio co-manager

Scottish Mortgage’s portfolio’s has three layers of AI exposure. There is hardware, which includes chip manufacturers. Then there are infrastructure companies helping others use and access AI (cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services). Finally, there is the application side, where businesses are using AI as part of their commercial products.

Below are some of the trust’s main holdings spanning the three AI layers.

Source: Scottish Mortgage.

With the shares currently trading at a 12% discount to the fund’s underlying value, I think they’re definitely worth considering.

Putting all this together then, £700 invested each month by a 35-year-old would result in a £1,952,479 — £1.95m! — portfolio by retirement. This assumes the 10% return and that any dividends received are reinvested.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, Shopify, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Amazon, Nvidia, Shopify, Snowflake, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

I don’t care if the stock market crashes in 2025. I’m still buying bargain shares today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The US stock market's wobbled in recent weeks, and talk of another crash is getting louder. Here’s why Zaven Boyrazian's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

This writer explains five main reasons why he recently decided to sell Greggs shares in his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How investors can put £500 a month in an ISA to target passive income of £26.5k

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in an S&P 500 index tracker is a great way to build a passive income stream, but there may…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here are the dividend forecasts for Aviva shares for 2025 and 2026!

| Royston Wild

Aviva shares have provided a large and growing passive income in recent years. Is the FTSE 100 firm's strong record…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could buying this gene-editing penny stock at $1 make me rich?

| Ben McPoland

This writer digs into the CRISPR gene-editing space, asking whether one particular penny stock is worth taking a punt on…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Don’t panic! Consider buying these dirt cheap UK stocks instead

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best bargain shares to consider buying as markets fall? Here are two UK stocks that look stunningly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 UK stocks Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock after inauguration day is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock exploded following Donald Trump’s election victory but has plummeted since inauguration day. Dr James Fox explains.

Read more »