Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I don’t care if the stock market crashes in 2025. I’m still buying bargain shares today

I don’t care if the stock market crashes in 2025. I’m still buying bargain shares today

The US stock market’s wobbled in recent weeks, and talk of another crash is getting louder. Here’s why Zaven Boyrazian’s ignoring them and still buying stocks.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The US stock market has been a bit volatile of late. Here in the UK, FTSE 100 investors have continued to enjoy the stability benefits that our flagship index is known for. But for those investing in US stocks or simply a S&P 500 tracker fund, the past few weeks have seen a bit of a wobble.

There are a lot of factors at play, such as index concentration and the war in Ukraine. However, it seems that most investor concerns are concentrated on the risk of a US trade war with Canada, Mexico, and China.

Given that tariffs are expected to trigger short-term inflation in America, a pause in interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve is increasingly likely. Even more so given that US inflation has already been on the rise since August 2024, from 2.5% to 3%.

Is a crash coming?

Could all these concerns trigger another stock market crash? Possibly. Although personally, I think a correction is far more likely. On average, the stock market tends to rise two out of every three years. And both 2023 and 2024 both delivered exceptional results. For reference, the S&P 500 jumped 55% while the Nasdaq 100 climbed 90% over this period.

However, whether a crash, correction, or continued upward momentum occurs later this year, my investment strategy hasn’t changed. Regardless of market conditions, I’m still laser-focused on finding top-notch stocks trading at bargain prices.

Where are the bargains?

With all eyes on tech giants like Nvidia and Meta Platforms, finding excellent value among large-cap tech stocks is likely going to be difficult, perhaps impossible. After all, if everyone’s looking for gold in the same place, most will find none.

Instead, my focus is on the smaller businesses that are seemingly flying under the radar. One position I’ve been steadily building up over the last few months is Toast (NYSE:TOST). The restaurant tech firm connects front-of-house to back-of-house operations, handling payments, orders, and payroll while managing staff, inventory and prices from a single platform.

By relieving the administrative headaches that restaurant operators must endure, Toast has already captured close to 15% of the US market, and international expansion’s now underway. Around 134,000 locations already rely on Toast’s ecosystem. And since the firm takes a small fee off each transaction, free cash flow generation is in abundance translating into a debt-free balance sheet.

Over the last five years, revenue growth has averaged just over 40% a year. Pairing that with a recent transition to profitability, the business appears to be firing on all cylinders. As for its valuation, on a price-to-sales basis, Toast’s trading at a ratio of around 4.1. That’s far more reasonable compared to Nvidia’s 23.4!

What could go wrong?

Toast’s revenue stream largely consists of fees from restaurant transactions. This cyclical exposure means that if US economic conditions deteriorate, Toast will likely suffer as fewer people eat out. Consequently, even at today’s seemingly reasonable valuation, the stock could suffer significant volatility in the short term.

It’s why I think drip-feeding capital over time is a more prudent approach in the current stock market environment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Toast. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Toast. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

If a 35-year-old puts £700 a month into a Stocks & Shares ISA, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shows how it is possible to target a substantial amount of money over time by investing regularly inside…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

This writer explains five main reasons why he recently decided to sell Greggs shares in his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How investors can put £500 a month in an ISA to target passive income of £26.5k

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in an S&P 500 index tracker is a great way to build a passive income stream, but there may…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here are the dividend forecasts for Aviva shares for 2025 and 2026!

| Royston Wild

Aviva shares have provided a large and growing passive income in recent years. Is the FTSE 100 firm's strong record…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could buying this gene-editing penny stock at $1 make me rich?

| Ben McPoland

This writer digs into the CRISPR gene-editing space, asking whether one particular penny stock is worth taking a punt on…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Don’t panic! Consider buying these dirt cheap UK stocks instead

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best bargain shares to consider buying as markets fall? Here are two UK stocks that look stunningly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 UK stocks Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock after inauguration day is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock exploded following Donald Trump’s election victory but has plummeted since inauguration day. Dr James Fox explains.

Read more »