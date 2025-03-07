Member Login
As the FTSE 100 slumps, here are 2 great bargain shares to consider!

These FTSE 100 shares have plummeted as fears over the macroeconomic backdrop grow. Here’s why they could be top dip buys to consider.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 index of shares is on course for its worst week so far in 2025. Down 1.8%, it’s slumped as fears on potential ‘Trump tariffs’ — and the threat of retaliatory action from the US’ trade partners — steadily grow.

News today (7 March) that Chinese imports collapsed 8.4% in January and February hasn’t helped the mood, potentially reflecting manufacturers’ fears over the impact of new trade wars.

President Trump’s decision to delay some tariffs this week gives reason for hope. But markets hate uncertainty, and more volatility on the Footsie (and other major indexes) can be expected as mixed signals from Washington continue.

But this shouldn’t cause long-term investors to panic. The Footie is up year to date and over 12 months. And I’m scouring the stock market to any find brilliant bargains that have been sold off in the panic.

Here are two I think deserve serious consideration from savvy investors.

Smurfit WestRock

Packaging manufacturer Smurfit WestRock (LSE:SWR) is one that’s grabbed my attention. At £36.26, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has tumbled to 14.2 times for 2025 following recent price weakness.

But what’s really appetising is its rock-bottom price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.2. Any reading below one indicates that a share is undervalued. Smurfit shares clearly fall well below this threshold.

Smurfit sells cardboard boxes and other packaging products across the globe, and is an especially large player across Europe and North America. But it faces significant headwinds if punishing trade tariffs come in to dampen consumer and business spending.

On the plus side, its significant exposure to defensive industries could help limit any turbulence. It sells product across each part of the food and beverages supply chain, and is also a key supplier to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and foodservice customers.

What’s more, its earnings outlook remains robust over the long term. Major structural opportunities (like the growth of e-commerce and emerging markets growth) exist. Furthermore, its steady transition to providing sustainable products puts it more in line with growing customer needs.

With its forward dividend yield also now peaking above the FTSE average (at 3.6%), I think it’s a great dip buy to consider.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) is another blue-chip faller I think merits serious attention.

Tech trusts like this have fallen sharply due to the cyclical nature of their holdings’ operations. But this is not the whole story. With large holdings in SpaceX and Tesla, investors fear it could be an indirect victim of the ‘Elon Musk trade’ (with those who don’t align to his political views shunning assets and products associated with the billionaire).

These risks deserve serious consideration. But I also believe they may be baked into Scottish Mortgage’s ultra-low valuation.

At 980.2p, it now trades at a 14% discount to its net asset value (NAV) per share. This is the widest it’s been for almost a year.

I also believe that, on balance, the potential benefits of owning Scottish Mortgage shares outweigh the risks. Over a long-term horizon, I expect fast-growing tech sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and robotics to drive earnings through the roof.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

