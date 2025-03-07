Member Login
3 timeless pieces of Warren Buffett investing wisdom

3 timeless pieces of Warren Buffett investing wisdom

Christopher Ruane looks at the Warren Buffett way of investing and considers a trio of lessons he applies to his own stock market picks.

Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has a stock market record that is nothing short of remarkable. He has often spoken publicly about his approach to investing. That means small private investors like me can learn from his approach. I also use parts of it, although what works for one investor is not necessarily right for another one.

Here are three pieces of Buffett’s wisdom I apply in my own investing.

1. Stick to what you know

Some people get into the stock market because someone tells them about a share that looks set to explode in price. As it moves up, they decide to put some money in (and at risk) – despite knowing nothing about the business. That is not investment, it is speculation.

By contrast, Buffett is a firm believer in sticking to what he calls a “circle of competence”.

How wide or narrow that is does not matter. The key point is only to invest in a business you can understand. That helps explain why Buffett’s portfolio is concentrated in a few areas, such as insurance and consumer goods.

2. Invest with a timeframe of decades

Buffett is the ultimate long-term investor. He invests with a timeframe of years or even decades. Some of his holdings have already been in the portfolio for many decades.

That does not mean he is afraid to sell a dud. When a company turns out to behave in a way that was not part of his original investment idea, Buffett has been willing to sell even at a sizeable loss.

But he thinks for the long term. Rather than buying a share today hoping its price will be higher after it releases its results next week, he buys stakes in what he thinks are great businesses, then lets time do its work.

3. Valuation is critical to successful investing

But Buffett’s approach is not just about buying into great businesses. He also aims to do so at an attractive price. After all, even a brilliant business can ultimately be loss-making if an investor pays too much for it.

Consider his stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as an example.

It has a large market of actual and potential users. That market typically also involves users spending big sums of money. Thanks to a strong brand, proprietary technology and large customer base, Apple has a significant competitive edge in that market. That gives it pricing power, in turn fuelling huge profits.

But while profits are big, the company’s current market capitalisation of $3.5trn means it sells on a price-to-earnings ratio of 37. That is too expensive for me to buy Apple shares, as I feel it offers me too little of what Buffett calls a “margin of safety”. He bought when it was much cheaper.

All companies face risks and Apple is no exception. Trade disputes threaten to drive up the price and complexity of its supply chains, while cheaper Chinese rivals are producing increasingly sophisticated phones.

Buffett retains a sizeable Apple stake but he has sold a lot of its shares over the past year. I do not know why, but he realises that successful investment is about price paid, not just the shares purchased.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

