Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What if Warren Buffett had bought Unilever shares instead of Coca-Cola?

What if Warren Buffett had bought Unilever shares instead of Coca-Cola?

Warren Buffett’s investment in Coke has generated outstanding returns since 1994. But could a FTSE 100 stalwart have been an even better choice?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Back in 1994, Berkshire Hathaway bought 400m shares in Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) for $1.3bn. But what if Warren Buffett‘s investment vehicle had decided to invest in FTSE 100 giant Unilever (LSE:ULVR) instead?

The answer is that the results would have been quite different for Berkshire shareholders. And there’s an important lesson in this for investors to consider today. 

The difference

Berkshire hasn’t reinvested any of its Coca-Cola dividends, preferring to use them elsewhere. But in 2024, the investment returned $776m (£617m) in cash (before taxes).

The market value of the investment’s also grown. Based on the current share price, it’s worth $28.5bn – over 20 times Berkshire’s initial investment. 

A similar investment in Unilever 31 years ago would have bought around 180m shares. And the (pre-tax) dividend from this in 2024 would have been around £266m.

At today’s prices, that would have a market value of £8.1bn. That’s not a bad result by any means, but it’s well short of what Buffett has achieved with Coca-Cola. 

Investment lessons

There are a couple of lessons investors can take from this. The first is that steady growth over a long period of time can achieve outstanding results. 

Coca-Cola isn’t known for its explosive growth prospects. But despite this, Berkshire’s stake has reached a point where it’s returning almost 60% of the initial investment each year. 

The other is that there’s a difference between great companies and outstanding ones. And – again – this matters more over the long term, rather than months or years.

Unilever isn’t a bad business at all. But it hasn’t been as strong as Coca-Cola and there’s a huge difference in the amount of cash an investment in each from 1994 would generate today.

Unilever

Over the last 30 years, Coca-Cola’s been relatively focused – while it has expanded its lines, it’s looked to concentrate on soft drinks. This has proven to be a winning strategy. By contrast, Unilever has opted for a much broader portfolio. Its products have ranged from shampoo and toilet cleaner to ice cream and mayonnaise.

That however, is changing. The firm has divested some of its weaker brands, is in the process of spinning off its ice cream division, and is reported to selling off some of its other lines.

There are no guarantees, but a more focused operation could have stronger growth prospects going forward. At least, that’s what investors should think about right now. 

Risks

Both Coca-Cola and Unilever are relatively steady companies. But even the most stable of businesses come with risks.  With Coca-Cola, there’s an obvious threat on the horizon in terms of GLP-1 drugs. This – and a general trend towards healthier choices – could limit demand for its products going forward.

As Unilever moves away from its food – especially ice cream – products, this risk subsides. But it will still have to contend with the threat of inflation cutting into its profit margins. 

Despite this, I think both stocks are worth a look. Growth might be more incremental than exponential, but that’s a formula that’s generated outstanding returns for Buffett.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

An investor who put £10,000 into BAE Systems shares at the start of the year would already have…

| Harvey Jones

BAE Systems shares have made a stellar start to 2025, as the FTSE 100 weapons maker benefits from today's troubled…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

If a 30-year-old invested £250 a month in UK stocks, here’s what they might have by 65

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the earlier people start investing, the better. And a 30-year-old can take advantage of the biggest investment…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Ocado share price hit £1 or £10 over the next 5 years?

| James Beard

Noting a big thumbs down to the retailer’s 2024 results, our writer considers how the Ocado share price might perform…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 reasons why the Rolls-Royce share price could hit £10 by year-end

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Rolls-Royce share price has popped higher again and details why the move could keep going…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How 49 words lifted the Games Workshop share price by 8%!

| James Beard

The Games Workshop share price responded positively to today's trading update, which was notably short on detail.

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares with yields double the current base interest rate

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of dividend shares with yields in excess of 9%, with one in particular enjoying…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Can AI build the perfect Stocks and Shares ISA? This is what ChatGPT says!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley enlisted the help of artificial intelligence with an aim to develop the perfect Stocks and Shares ISA. Here…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 share and an ETF for cautious investors to consider in March!

| Royston Wild

A lump sum investment in this FTSE 100 share and this gold fund could pay dividends in what's shaping up…

Read more »