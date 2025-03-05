Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Greggs shares 1 year ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 1 year ago is now worth…

Greggs shares have slumped to two-and-a-half-year lows as tough trading conditions endure. What should UK share investors do now?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Owning Greggs (LSE:GRG) shares is proving to be a painful experience of late. I know this all too well, as someone who opened a position in the company in late November.

Bad news often comes in threes, as they say, and Greggs’ share price has been pounded by a triple dose of alarming trading updates since the autumn. It toppled again on Tuesday (4 March) as investors digested the firm’s full-year trading statement.

Someone who invested £10,000 in Greggs shares a year ago would now have just £6,964 to show for their investment. So should existing investors cut and run? Or is now the time to consider loading up on the baked goods giant?

Forecasts topped

Full-year numbers from the FTSE 250 firm were actually a bit better than analysts had predicted. Yet Greggs shares still slumped another 8.6%.

At a shade over £2bn, revenues rose 11.3% in 2024 to new record highs. Underlying operating profit of £195.3m actually topped City expectations by £1m-£2m, and represented a 13.7% year on year increase.

Pre-tax profit rose 8.3% from 2023 levels, to £203.9m. Net cash and cash equivalents stood at £125.3m, down from £195.3m a year earlier.

Continued profitability and balance sheet resilience encouraged Greggs to hike the full-year dividend, to 69p per share from 62p previously.

Sales slowdown

Unfortunately Greggs’ statement also showed the trend of weakening sales growth has continue. Like-for-like sales growth in company-managed shops was just 1.7% in the first nine weeks of 2025.

To put that into context, corresponding sales growth across the whole of 2024 was 5.5%. By the fourth quarter it had dropped to 2.5%. Gone are the days the baker used to enjoy double-digit like-for-like revenues growth which, in turn, has led to an unsurprising re-rating of Greggs shares.

Today, they command a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.3 times. That’s a far cry from a reading of 22-23 times they carried just six months ago, a premium that reflected the company’s bright growth outlook.

On the plus side…

With labour costs rising (though higher National Insurance contributions and the National Living Wage hike), and tough economic conditions impacting retail spending, Greggs has some significant challenges in the near term.

But I’d argue that Greggs isn’t quite the binfire that its share price drop suggests. In fact, I think there are still reasons for investors to feel optimistic.

Given the broader consumer environment, growth of 1.7% at the start of 2025 may be considered a robust result. Encouragingly, the company has said it had enjoyed “improved trading in February” following the weather-affected January too.

The company’s growth strategy also continues to produce tasty rewards. Increased investment in digital is paying off, driving delivery sales 30.9% higher in 2024.

Elsewhere, evening trading remains brisk, the business noting that “post-4pm trading [is again] the fastest growing daypart“. No wonder then, that Greggs is still extending trading hours across a growing number of shops.

Finally, the retailer is targeting 140-150 net shop openings in 2025 to help it grow earnings. These will be concentrated in potentially lucrative destinations like retail parks, rail stations and supermarkets too, as Greggs’ pivot from the moribund high street continues.

Following their price re-rating, I think Greggs shares are worth a close look from savvy investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

An investor who put £10,000 into BAE Systems shares at the start of the year would already have…

| Harvey Jones

BAE Systems shares have made a stellar start to 2025, as the FTSE 100 weapons maker benefits from today's troubled…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

If a 30-year-old invested £250 a month in UK stocks, here’s what they might have by 65

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the earlier people start investing, the better. And a 30-year-old can take advantage of the biggest investment…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Ocado share price hit £1 or £10 over the next 5 years?

| James Beard

Noting a big thumbs down to the retailer’s 2024 results, our writer considers how the Ocado share price might perform…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 reasons why the Rolls-Royce share price could hit £10 by year-end

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Rolls-Royce share price has popped higher again and details why the move could keep going…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How 49 words lifted the Games Workshop share price by 8%!

| James Beard

The Games Workshop share price responded positively to today's trading update, which was notably short on detail.

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares with yields double the current base interest rate

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of dividend shares with yields in excess of 9%, with one in particular enjoying…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Can AI build the perfect Stocks and Shares ISA? This is what ChatGPT says!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley enlisted the help of artificial intelligence with an aim to develop the perfect Stocks and Shares ISA. Here…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 share and an ETF for cautious investors to consider in March!

| Royston Wild

A lump sum investment in this FTSE 100 share and this gold fund could pay dividends in what's shaping up…

Read more »