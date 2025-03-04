Harvey Jones is casting envious glances at a FTSE 100 growth stock that rocketed the moment he turned his back on it. Has he missed out on all the fireworks?

Up 145%! This red-hot growth stock has flown completely under my radar!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I was poring over FTSE 100 performance data when I spotted a growth stock that’s totally passed me by.

It’s up a staggering 145% over the past five years, making it one of the UK’s best blue-chip performers. The success continues, up 33% in the last year.

The company in question is online education publisher Pearson (LSE: PSON). And now I’m wishing I paid more attention to it in class.

On checking, I discovered that I last wrote about Pearson back in May 2023, in what was in a pivotal time for the stock.

ChatGPT had just exploded onto the scene, and investors were worried about the impact on Pearson. Why pay for its traditional educational resources when punters could get it all for free thanks to the miracle of AI?

This share is smashing the FTSE 100

Shares in Pearson had just plunged 15% in a single day after US rival Chegg said it had been hit hard by the rise of ChatGPT as students jumped horses.

Pearson’s board remained steadfast though, asserting that 80% of its revenues were generated outside the education sector, and it wasn’t worried.

I was though, and decided to refrain from buying the stock while I saw how things pan out. Pearson has done fabulously without me, but it wasn’t a racing certainty. The Chegg share price has crashed 98% in five years.

Fast forward to February 28 this year and Pearson’s resilience is evident. The company’s annual results showcased a 10% increase in adjusted operating profits to £600m, with a 3% rise in underlying sales to £3.5bn.

The board rewarded loyal investors with a £350m share buyback and a 6% hike in the final dividend to 24p per share.

Pearson has been boosted by its strategic pivot towards digital and AI-driven solutions,while expanding its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to further integrate AI into its offerings.

It now offers children access to an AI tutor to help with their homework, plus tools to help teachers enhance lesson planning.

All of which is great. I’m happy it’s doing well. The big question is whether it’s still worth considering today.

Dividend policy is progressive

My first thought is that Pearson a bit pricey, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of almost 22. That’s fair enough though. There’s a price to pay for success.

The trailing dividend yield is a modest 1.75%, despite that recenet 6% hike. But that’s what happens when a share price rockets like this one. The growth more than makes up for it though.

The consensus among nine analysts suggests a median one-year share price target of 1,381p. If accurate, this represents a mere 2% increase from today. This aligns with my concerns that the stock’s rapid ascent may be tapering off.

It looks like I’ve missed out on most of the fireworks. I still think it’s well worth considering with a long-term view. Rather than falling victim to ChatGPT and their ilk, the board has turned AI to its advantage. But it will have to keep on its toes.