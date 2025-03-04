Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Fresnillo share price gains after 2024 profits soar. Is it time to invest in silver demand?

The Fresnillo share price gains after 2024 profits soar. Is it time to invest in silver demand?

A strong spell for precious metals has helped push up the Fresnillo share price in the past two years. And it’s boosted 2024 profits.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Fresnillo (LSE: FRES) share price perked up when the market opened Tuesday (4 March) on the back of a big boost in 2024 full-year revenue and earnings. At the time of writing, it’s up 3.4%. And we’re looking at a 25% rise so far in 2025 for the world’s largest primary silver producer.

Precious metal prices

Silver production for the year was unchanged, with gold output up just 3.4%. So it’s really all about rising precious metals prices. The silver price rose 21% in 2024, and it’s up almost another 10% so far in 2025. Gold has performed similarly, up 40% since the start of 2024.

CEO Octavio Alvídrez acknowledged the impact of prices, speaking of “a solid financial performance for Fresnillo in 2024, underpinned by higher precious metal prices, operational discipline, and a continued focus on cost efficiencies.”

He added: “Our adjusted revenue grew by 26.9% to US$3.64 billion, while EBITDA more than doubled to US$1.55 billion.”

The bottom line’s complicated by tax issues related to Fresnillo’s Silverstream agreement with Peñoles of Mexico. But excluding those effects, Fresnillo reported a 17.4% rise in earnings per share.

More to come?

Fresnillo’s production guidance for 2025 indicates a slight slowdown for its two key metals. The company says it expects attributable silver production of between 49 and 56 million ounces of silver, after recording 56.3 million ounces in 2024. Gold guidance suggests between 525,000 and 580,000 ounces, down from 2024’s 631,573 ounces.

Even with that, forecasts show EPS rising strongly in the next few years. And it could be enough to drop the price-to-earnings ratio to under 13 in 2025 and 2026.

The question is, does that make the Fresnillo share price look cheap?

Global outlook

If there’s one positive thing we can say about the tragic global situation, it’s good for precious metals prices as investors seek a hedge against risk. But silver’s more than just that, as it’s in demand for industrial uses too. It’s used in making solar panels, and in a wide range of consumer electronics. And I don’t see demand for either of those dropping off soon.

I could easily see another strong couple of years for silver and gold prices. But profits for miners can be very cyclical in the long term, and I’d need to think forward further than 2026. But that’s not easy.

I’m also wary of what’s been going on with Fresnillo’s Silverstream partnership. So I’d need to dig deeper into that before I considered buying. And maybe wait and see another year’s progress first.

Tempting

The biggest attraction I see is that relatively small percentage rises in metals prices can bring about higher percentage rises in profits. Because of that gearing effect, I think investors who are bullish about silver and gold might do well to consider Fresnillo shares.

The down side though, is that metals price declines can lead to bigger percentage profit falls. It’s a sector for those who can stand volatility, I’d say.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for a bear market?

| Ben McPoland

The S&P 500 hasn't been on fire so far this year. Regardless of where it goes next, one Big Tech…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s time to wave goodbye to abrdn, as the aberdeen share price jumps 12%

| Alan Oscroft

The abrdn share price has had a terrible few years. But do these strong 2024 results mean aberdeen shares have…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

If the British stock market is so cheap, why is the FTSE 100 so high?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks that while the FTSE 100's been doing well, it still offers some possible bargains for his portfolio.…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

How to spot a promising penny stock (and avoid the traps)

| Mark Hartley

Penny stocks can be highly tempting due to their potential for exponential growth. However, it's critical to carefully assess their…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT if the FTSE 100 will pass 9,000 points this year. Here’s what it told me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the fresh all-time move higher for the FTSE 100, with 9,000 points the next target, but explains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 12% in a week, should I jump on Nvidia stock today?

| Christopher Ruane

As the Nvidia stock price heads south, our writer is asking himself a trio of questions to decide whether to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

See what £20k invested in red-hot Lloyds shares on the first day of 2025 is worth now…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see his Lloyds shares make a rip-roaring start to 2025. But have they gone too…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in this high-flying FTSE 250 defence stock 1 month ago is worth now!

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 250 defence technology stock’s rocketing on geopolitical uncertainty. After a blistering month, Harvey Jones asks can it continue…

Read more »