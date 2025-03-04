Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » See what £20k invested in red-hot Lloyds shares on the first day of 2025 is worth now…

See what £20k invested in red-hot Lloyds shares on the first day of 2025 is worth now…

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see his Lloyds shares make a rip-roaring start to 2025. But have they gone too far too fast? Is there any more fuel left in the tank?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds’ (LSE: LLOY) shares have been bombing it this year and frankly, I couldn’t be happier. The FTSE 100 stock makes up a big chunk of my portfolio, and it’s getting bigger.

This year’s strong start also helped me get over the fact that last year Lloyds trailed rivals Barclays and NatWest by some distance. Now it’s making up lost ground. The Lloyd share price is up 31% year-to-date. By contrast, Barclays is up a relatively modest 13.5%, while NatWest’s up 21%.

An investor who went big on Lloyds at the start of the year, investing £20k, would have a handsome £26,200 today after charges. They can also look forward to their first dividend on 20 May. So can I.

Can this stock continue to smash the FTSE 100?

Last year, Lloyds was knocked back by relatively high exposure to the motor finance mis-selling scandal. The board has now set aside a total of £1.15bn to cover potential compensation. Some estimates suggest it may need £3bn.

However, Lloyds’ proactive approach in addressing the matter has helped mitigate fears, allowing the board to shift its focus back to core operations.

Announcing a £1.7bn share buyback along alongside 2024 results on 20 February was a canny move. That put the potential compensation bill into perspective. It underlined Lloyds’ robust capital position and cheered up investors.

The results weren’t exactly stellar though. Pre-tax profits plunged more than 20% from £7.5bn to £5.97bn. Analysts had expected £6.39bn. That didn’t stop the buyback, and it didn’t stop the board from increasing the total 2024 dividend by almost 15% from 2.76p to 3.17p per share. Nice.

The board’s keen to keep investors happy and I’m down with that. The Lloyds share price may have trailed competitors, but it’s still up 53% over 12 months, with a trailing yield of 4.35% driving my total return even higher. That’s forecast to hit 4.73% in 2025 and 5.26% in 2026.

It’s not without risk though. Lest we forget, Lloyds shares went sideways for years. Also, its focus on the UK domestic retail and small business banking sectors means its fortunes are tightly pegged to our struggling economy.

I’ll reinvest dividends while I wait for growth

Inflation isn’t licked yet either. This is forcing the Bank of England to keep interest rates relatively high, squeezing mortgage lending and the housing market.

Interest rate cuts may revive the housing market, but could rebound on Lloyds. Its 2024 net interest margins contracted by 16 basis points to 2.95%. Falling rates could squeeze them further.

The 17 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts have produced a median target of 72.58p. That’s only a fraction above today’s 72.38p. I suspect those figures were produced before the recent Lloyds share price bump. They may also indicate that we’ve had our fun for now.

Much depends on whether the board can deliver on strategic initiatives aimed at generating more than £1.5bn in additional income by 2026.

I think Lloyds is well worth considering for investors today. The price-to-earnings ratio still looks undemanding at 11.5. If share price growth does slow, at least I’ve got those dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for a bear market?

| Ben McPoland

The S&P 500 hasn't been on fire so far this year. Regardless of where it goes next, one Big Tech…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s time to wave goodbye to abrdn, as the aberdeen share price jumps 12%

| Alan Oscroft

The abrdn share price has had a terrible few years. But do these strong 2024 results mean aberdeen shares have…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

If the British stock market is so cheap, why is the FTSE 100 so high?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks that while the FTSE 100's been doing well, it still offers some possible bargains for his portfolio.…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

How to spot a promising penny stock (and avoid the traps)

| Mark Hartley

Penny stocks can be highly tempting due to their potential for exponential growth. However, it's critical to carefully assess their…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT if the FTSE 100 will pass 9,000 points this year. Here’s what it told me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the fresh all-time move higher for the FTSE 100, with 9,000 points the next target, but explains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 12% in a week, should I jump on Nvidia stock today?

| Christopher Ruane

As the Nvidia stock price heads south, our writer is asking himself a trio of questions to decide whether to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Fresnillo share price gains after 2024 profits soar. Is it time to invest in silver demand?

| Alan Oscroft

A strong spell for precious metals has helped push up the Fresnillo share price in the past two years. And…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in this high-flying FTSE 250 defence stock 1 month ago is worth now!

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 250 defence technology stock’s rocketing on geopolitical uncertainty. After a blistering month, Harvey Jones asks can it continue…

Read more »