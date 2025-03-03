Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If an investor put £10k in Rolls-Royce shares 1 week ago here’s what they’d have now

If an investor put £10k in Rolls-Royce shares 1 week ago here’s what they’d have now

Rolls-Royce shares started this week where they left off last week Friday, by racing ahead. How much more momentum can they possibly have?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
A row of satellite radars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares are the gift that keeps giving. And giving. When will they stop?

Rolls-Royce shares have soared over 100% over the last year. Over three years, they’re up a blockbuster 619%. The aircraft engine maker is one of the most explosive FTSE 100 recovery stocks I can remember.

This will delight investors, of course, but torment those who decided the excitement had gone as far as it could, and they couldn’t risk buying the shares.

Today, the Rolls-Royce share price is rocketing for two reasons. First, last week saw yet another set of expectation-smashing results, published on 27 February.

Second, the reaction to Donald Trump’s treatment of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (28 February).

No FTSE 100 stock can beat this one right now

European leaders spent the weekend hammering out how much they’d have to spend to stand up to Russian leader Vladimir Putin without US support. We don’t have the exact figure yet, but it’s going to be a lot, and defence stocks flew this morning led by BAE Systems. That’s up around 14% while Rolls-Royce jumped 6%.

If a Johnny-come-lately investor had finally decided to buy Rolls-Royce shares just one week ago, they’d be thrilled. They’d also be kicking themselves, having realised how much fun it can be to hold this stock right now.

If they’d tucked away £10,000, they’d looking at a tidy £12,170, after the shares jumped 21.7% in a week.That’s a remarkable £2,170 gain in just five trading days

Last Thursday’s results included a substantial upgrade to profit forecasts, as CEO Tufan Erginbilgic engineered a 57% jump in underlying operating profit to £2.5bn in full-year 2024. 

This led the company to reinstate shareholder dividends and announce a £1bn share buyback. The Rolls-Royce share price jumped 15% on the day.

The remainder of this week’s gain came this morning amid reports that European leaders have discussed upping the NATO defence spending target to 3% of GDP. 

Rolls-Royce isn’t cheap. The shares currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 37. That’s more than double the FTSE 100 average of around 15 times, but of course, they’ve delivered a lot more excitement.

Growth, dividends and a buyback

Last time I looked they were trading at around 45 times earnings, so last week’s upgrade has brought the P/E down.

As with any stocks, there are risks as well as threats. If Trump somehow manages to strike a peace deal with Putin, recent gains could quickly reverse. So could the order book, if European governments then start backsliding on their defence commitments.

Even the very hint of a deal could trigger a dip in Rolls-Royce shares.

Rolls-Royce appears to have a big opportunity in its small modular nuclear reactors, or ‘mini-nukes’. They open the prospect of an exciting new revenue stream but remain at the mercy of government procurement decisions. Investors could quickly cool if mini-nukes don’t make headway.

It’s hard for UK-focused investors to ignore Rolls-Royce now. They should tread carefully, as we might see a spot of profit taking. Some may wait for a dip before considering the stock. Although given today’s mood, there’s no guarantee we’ll get one.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

An investor who put £20,000 into Barclays shares at the start of this year would already have…

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares have had a brilliant run over the last year and Harvey Jones thinks they're still worth considering as…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Here’s why Tesla stock nosedived 27% in February

| Ben McPoland

Hot on the heels of a flat January, Tesla stock had a truly terrible February. What on earth's going on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in a cash ISA? Here’s how an investor could aim to turn that into a £14,900 second income

| Stephen Wright

Can someone turn £20,000 in savings into a £14,900 second income? With enough time, Stephen Wright thinks this could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A last-minute growth ETF to consider before next month’s ISA deadline!

| Royston Wild

With a 540%-plus price rise over nearly a decade, this ETF could be a great investment for ISA investors to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the BAE Systems share price just exploded 17% to an all-time high!

| Ben McPoland

This writer looks at why the BAE Systems share price is up 30% so far in 2025 and asks whether…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After falling 6% in a day, shares in this FTSE 100 compounder may be better value than they look

| Stephen Wright

Shares in FTSE 100 distributor Bunzl don’t look like good value. But could growth, dividends, and share buybacks make it…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

£2k invested in Lloyds shares 2 years ago would have made this much passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the numbers relating to passive income from Lloyds stock in the past couple of years and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 good news stories help lift the Helium One share price over 20%!

| James Beard

The Helium One (LSE:HE1) share price soared today after the company provided updates on its two mining projects in Tanzania…

Read more »