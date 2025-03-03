Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After falling 6% in a day, shares in this FTSE 100 compounder may be better value than they look

After falling 6% in a day, shares in this FTSE 100 compounder may be better value than they look

Shares in FTSE 100 distributor Bunzl don’t look like good value. But could growth, dividends, and share buybacks make it a stock to consider buying?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At first sight, Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) shares look overvalued – the stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22 and earnings per share are falling. But a closer look reveals a different picture. 

I think the FTSE 100 distributor is in better shape than its headline numbers suggest. And when this kind of thing happens, I like to take a closer look to see if there’s an opportunity.

Falling earnings

Let’s start with the falling earnings. Bunzl’s reported earnings per share went from 157.1p in 2023 to 149.6p in 2025, but investors should take a closer look at what’s going on here. 

The FTSE 100 company sold off its Argentina business last year, which resulted in currency translation losses. But these are likely to be one-off and therefore a temporary setback.

Leaving this aside, EPS grew slightly. And adjusting for fluctuations in foreign exchange rates (which should normalise over time) they were up 5.5%.

On this basis, EPS came in at 194.3p. That implies a P/E multiple of around 16 – with the potential for significant growth to come. 

Growth

In terms of growth, Bunzl has a positive outlook for 2025. This is set to come from both growth in its existing businesses as well as the acquisition of new ones. 

Over the long term, relying on acquisitions to drive growth can be a risky strategy. There’s always a danger of overpaying for a business and this can destroy value for shareholders.

Bunzl claims to have a promising pipeline for the year ahead, but this doesn’t eliminate the risk. And as the company grows, it becomes more difficult to find big enough opportunities.

Investors might, however, think the firm doesn’t have to grow indefinitely for the stock to be a good investment. Its outstanding record of shareholder returns could reduce the overall risk.

Shareholder returns

Bunzl has grown its dividend each year for the last 32 years. And these are not token increases – in 2024, the distribution was 8.4% higher than the year before. 

Based on the current share price, that’s only a 2.3% yield. But investors stand to get just under another 2% return in 2025 through a £200m share buyback, which is currently in progress. 

More generally, Bunzl has an ongoing policy of deploying £700m per year. If this can’t be used for growth opportunities, it’s to be returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

This is around 6.5% of the firm’s current market value and it’s being funded by the cash the company generates, not by taking on debt. That’s something for investors to think about.

Undervalued?

A lot of the time, the best opportunities come from seeing something other investors are missing. And this might be the case with Bunzl shares at the moment. 

I suspect a P/E ratio of 22 means a lot of investors aren’t going to take much notice. But I think the stock is good value and I’m keeping it on my list of stocks under consideration.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

£2k invested in Lloyds shares 2 years ago would have made this much passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the numbers relating to passive income from Lloyds stock in the past couple of years and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 good news stories help lift the Helium One share price over 20%!

| James Beard

The Helium One (LSE:HE1) share price soared today after the company provided updates on its two mining projects in Tanzania…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Growth Shares

3 reasons why the Lloyds share price rocketed almost 19% last month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains factors that pushed the Lloyds share price higher last month, with implications for what it could mean…

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Investing Articles

At last, the FTSE 100 is beating the S&P 500 and Nasdaq!

| Cliff D'Arcy

For the past 15 years or so, the US S&P 500 has thrashed the UK's FTSE 100. Remarkably, this trend…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Why do Glencore shares hate me?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones knows it isn't rational, but he can't help wondering whether Glencore shares are actively trying to torpedo his…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

The ISA deadline looms next month. Here’s my move

| Christopher Ruane

With little more than a month left until this year's ISA contribution deadline, our writer looks at what he can…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Is it time I gave up on the BP share price?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price doesn't seem to know whether it's coming or going, and neither does the energy giant's management.…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

1 FTSE share I’m eyeing — and 1 I’m avoiding

| Christopher Ruane

With lots of FTSE companies reporting earnings, this writer is on the hunt for opportunities for his portfolio. What's he…

Read more »