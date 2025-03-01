Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could buying FTSE 100 stocks lead to an early retirement?

Could buying FTSE 100 stocks lead to an early retirement?

Our writer’s been learning about the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement. Could investing in the FTSE 100 make this a reality?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since February 2020, the FTSE 100‘s grown (with dividends reinvested) by an average annual rate of 7.4%. I’m one of those people who’s benefitted from this increase. For several years now, I’ve been buying ‘blue-chip’ stocks to help fund my retirement.

But to my surprise it’s estimated that only 10% of Footsie shares are owned by pension funds. Despite this, I still believe the UK stock market offers excellent value for money.

FIRE

In 1992, a book was published, Your Money or Your Life, which claimed that — by making a number of sacrifices — it was possible for people to leave the workforce in their 30s or 40s. This doesn’t necessarily mean retiring. It’s all about giving people the choice of whether to work or not.

One of the ideas put forward is known as FIRE (financial independence, retire early). This involves saving or investing at least 50% of annual income. Apparently, it’s now gaining popularity via TikTok.

Good in theory

I’m going to test this concept by looking at the FTSE 100 and considering a ‘typical’ person.

According to Finder, the average UK adult, living in a city, has £11,268 of annual disposable income. Investing half of this each year (£5,634) for 20 years — at an annual growth rate of 7.4% — would generate an investment pot of £259,168.

Although impressive, I don’t think it’s enough to retire early.   

However, in my opinion, this doesn’t mean we should reject the idea of saving and investing. Instead, I think it’d be better to invest less for longer. That way it’s possible to get a more sustainable balance between living and saving to invest. This might not lead to an early retirement but it’d be a comfortable one.

Of course, buying shares carries some risks. There’s no guarantee that past growth rates will be repeated. However, history suggests that it’s possible to generate wealth by buying UK equities and taking a long-term view.

One idea

Those looking for a FTSE 100 stock to include in a well-balanced portfolio could consider buying shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG).

The group owns five airlines, including British Airways and Iberia, and is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated growth in air travel over the coming decades. The International Air Transport Association is predicting 4.1bn more passengers each year by 2043.

Its brands span the premium and low-cost markets, helping it to avoid overexposure to one particular segment.

At the moment, British Airways has approximately 50% of the slots at Heathrow. The government’s recent decision to allow further expansion at the airport has been welcomed by International Consolidated Airlines’ directors.

However, airline stocks can be risky. The group’s last annual report identified 58 risk factors covering everything from non-compliance with laws and regulations to strikes and an IT meltdown.   

Airline stocks are particularly vulnerable to rising fuel and staff costs. In the US alone, over the past four decades, 84 airlines have either gone bust or applied for bankruptcy protection.

But International Consolidated Airlines’ balance sheet remains robust. And its shares have a lower price-to-earnings ratio than the average of the world’s other listed airlines. Also, its 2024 results showed that its post-pandemic recovery is continuing. Its earnings comfortably beat analysts’ expectations.

For these reasons, those looking to build a decent retirement portfolio could consider International Consolidated Airlines shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Will a major restructuring re-ignite the fortunes of this beaten-down FTSE 100 stock?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses whether a simplification of its portfolio is the tonic that will turn around the fortunes of this…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

After a strategy reset, where next for the BP share price?

| Andrew Mackie

With an activist investor champing at the bit, Andrew Mackie assesses the likelihood of a revival of the BP share…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8.4% dividend yield! Here’s a FTSE 100 share to consider in March for passive income

| Royston Wild

A lump sum or regular investment in this FTSE 100 share could help investors supercharge their passive income, reckons Royston…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how Warren Buffett’s 2024 letter to shareholders can teach us to be better investors

| Alan Oscroft

The latest 2024 letter from Warren Buffett is a bit shorter than previous ones, but it's still packed with words…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Only 28% of Gen X are on track for a comfortable retirement! Could buying UK stocks help?

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to supercharge your retirement fund? Investing in UK stocks is one path I think deserves serious consideration.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the 1 thing everyday FTSE investors have over billionaire fund managers

| Ben McPoland

Our writer discusses a key advantage that retail FTSE investors with Stocks and Shares ISA accounts have in the stock…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares the ultimate FTSE ‘Steady Eddie’?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says watching Tesco shares climb steadily upwards is balm for the soul. But will the FTSE 100 grocer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 5 problems could hit the Barclays, NatWest, and Lloyds share prices in 2025!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Barclays, NatWest, and Lloyds share prices have surged between 55% and 102% over the last 12 months. But could…

Read more »