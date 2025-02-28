Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 189% so far in 2025! What’s going on with the EUA share price?

Up 189% so far in 2025! What’s going on with the EUA share price?

Eurasia Mining has had a stunning stock market run so far in 2025, with the EUA share price almost tripling. Is our writer missing out by not investing?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We are not yet three months into the year and already Eurasia Mining (LSE: EUA) — usually known as EUA — has performed spectacularly. Specifically, the EUA share price is up 189%. Yes, that is close to tripling in just two months!

What on earth is going on – and could I still aim to make some money if I buy the shares today?

The difference between investing and speculating

Let me answer the second question first. I have no plans to put money into Eurasia Mining shares.

That is because I like to invest in what I see as great businesses that are trading at an attractive share price. By contrast, buying Eurasia Mining shares seems to me more like speculation than investment in the current geopolitical environment.

It is what is sometimes known in the City as a “special situation”. Special situations can be very lucrative (as the soaring EUA share price has lately shown), but also risky.

Right assets, wrong place, wrong time

So, what is Eurasia’s situation?

It owns some potentially valuable mining assets. They are not currently generating meaningful revenue.

That puts me off to a large extent, but it is not uncommon. A lot of small mining companies with a share price in pennies (as EUA has) own mines that are not in full production, or simply the rights to mine an area.

The challenge with Eurasia’s mining assets is that they are in Russia. For some time it was trying to find a buyer for them, in what looked more like a buyer’s than a seller’s market.

The share price has jumped on hope more than facts

So, does the 189% jump in the EUA share price reflect a deal being struck? That would be an obvious conclusion to draw as to why a company that last year was facing liquidity challenges now has a market capitalisation of £180m.

In fact though, Eurasia’a situation has not changed. It has not issued any news to the stock exchange this year about any possible sale of its assets.

But then what is going on with the share price leap?

I think the most likely answer is that investors (or speculators) think the recent shift in US policy towards Russia could presage a more constructive business environment there again for western companies.

Maybe they will. Maybe Eurasia will find a buyer more easily. Or maybe it will end up being able to work its own mines in Russia.

To me though, that all seems highly speculative for now – and certainly does not adequately justify 189% share price growth in two short months.

I would rather invest on the basis of a proven business model and what look like healthy commercial prospects, at an attractive share price. Eurasia’s long-term stock market history does not speak to a proven business model.

As for its commercial prospects, for now little is certain and the geopolitical risks remain very high even before getting into the specifics of the company’s business. I have no plans to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’m fed up with the Unilever share price

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had high hopes for the Unilever share price but once again, it's going backwards. Should he sell the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Aim for a million with just a few shares? Here’s my approach!

| Christopher Ruane

It may not be easy to aim for a million from a standing start but it is possible. Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are February’s 3 fastest falling blue-chips the best shares to buy in March?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking for the best shares to buy for his portfolio in March. He's starting by checking out…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s how I find blue-chip shares to buy and hold for a decade!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer walks through some of the steps he takes when hunting for shares to buy and illustrates his approach…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Should I buy Palantir stock for my ISA after its 32% crash?

| Ben McPoland

The Palantir share price has bombed over the past week or so, leaving this writer wondering if now's the time…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Here’s how DeepSeek could be great news for the Nvidia stock price

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia stock is still depressed even after a cracking set of fourth-quarter results. But could DeepSeek AI be a boon,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 98%, will the Aston Martin share price ever bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

Following another weak set of results this week, Christopher Ruane revisits the Aston Martin share price. Is the stock a…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Are Reckitt shares a buy to consider ahead of next week’s results?

| Mark Hartley

Reckitt shares have recovered well since last August, but with muted earnings expectations for the upcoming results, is it still…

Read more »