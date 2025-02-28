Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » £10,000 invested in BP shares 5 years ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in BP shares 5 years ago is now worth…

BP shares haven’t performed terribly over the last five years. However, investors could have done much better in other areas of the market.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE: BP.) shares can be found in many UK investor portfolios today. It seems that investors are drawn to the oil giant’s ‘blue-chip’ status (it’s one of the largest companies in the Footsie) as well as the dividends on offer.

But have the shares delivered for investors recently? Let’s see how much £10,000 invested in the shares five years ago would be worth today.

Average returns

On 28 February 2020, BP shares ended the day at 396p. Today however, they’re trading at 438p – roughly 10.6% higher.

That means that the original £10,000 investment would now be worth about £11,060 (ignoring trading commissions and platform fees, etc.). That’s not a lot of capital appreciation over half a decade – it translates to a gain of just 2% per year.

Of course, we also need to factor in the dividends here. Crunching the numbers, I calculate that an investor who bought BP shares five years ago would have received a total of 96.51p per share in dividends. Assuming these weren’t reinvested, this income would have resulted in another £2,440 or so.

So, in total, they’d now have approximately £13,500. That equates to a total return of 35% or about 6.2% per year.

That’s not a terrible return. It’s higher than the returns from cash savings and roughly in line with the returns from the FTSE 100 index.

However, it’s worth pointing out that many stocks have produced much higher returns over the last half decade. Amazon shares, for example, are up about 120% in US dollar terms over the same period (that translates to almost 17% per year).

Long-term challenges

I’ll point out that I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Amazon shares have outperformed BP shares by a wide margin over the last half decade. Today, the world is rapidly becoming more digital and Amazon is at the heart of this evolution thanks to its booming online shopping and cloud computing divisions.

At the same time, the world is slowly moving away from oil. So, BP is facing long-term structural challenges and this is reflected in its share price.

Of course, the pandemic didn’t help the performance of BP shares. This resulted in a major drop in demand for fuel for a few years.

At the same time, the pandemic boosted demand for Amazon’s services significantly. With people stuck at home, online shopping and cloud computing saw huge growth.

Dividend income on offer

Now, BP shares could still play a role in a portfolio today so they could still be worth considering. Especially if one is seeking income – currently the dividend yield on offer is about 5.8%, which is attractive.

However, given the risks associated with the global shift to renewable energy (BP has recently backed away from its pledge to become a clean energy company), I think there are better shares to consider buying today. Over the next five years, I reckon a lot of other stocks will generate higher total returns.

Amazon is one stock that I believe is worth considering for the long term. Over the next five years, I think this tech company will get much bigger.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock I’ve sold in February

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright's been selling a FTSE 250 passive income stock this month. What changed his mind about his investment and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’ve lost my faith in National Grid shares!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is surprised to discover he's lost faith in National Grid shares to deliver reliable dividend income and growth…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

£20k to invest? 2 FTSE 250 dividend stocks to consider for a potential £1,220 passive income!

| Royston Wild

I think these two very different high-yield FTSE 250 stocks could be great sources of dividend income over the long…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Legal & General shares gaslighting me?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is beginning to doubt his own take on reality. He thinks Legal & General shares are a brilliant…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Up just 8% in 5 years, what’s going on with the National Grid share price?

| Christopher Ruane

Over five years, the National Grid share price has grown -- but far less than the benchmark index of which…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Dividend Shares

3 reliable FTSE 250 shares to consider buying for rising passive income

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers identifies three mid-cap stocks that all boast enviable records of throwing more cash back to their shareholders each…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Dividend Shares

Taylor Wimpey shares fall again as profit tanks 32%! But is now the time to consider buying?

| Paul Summers

Taylor Wimpey shares can't stop falling and today's full-year results haven't helped matters. However, our writer thinks the long-term outlook…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Considering an investment of £10 a week in these UK dividend shares could result in a £1,727 passive income

| Stephen Wright

Regular investing can generate some terrific results. And Stephen Wright thinks some FTSE 100 dividend shares are better than they…

Read more »