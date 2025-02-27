Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How do Tesla shares measure up as a GARP investment?

How do Tesla shares measure up as a GARP investment?

Tesla shares continue to plummet. So how does the automaker now look from a value perspective? Royston Wild investigates.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares continue to plunge at an alarming rate. The automaker’s down 20% in the year to date, and threatening to retrace sharply below the technically- and psychologically-critical $300 per share marker.

It’s led me to wonder how the Tesla share price now looks from a GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price) perspective.

Investing in growth shares often involves paying a premium for the possibility of surging profits and therefore substantial capital gains. The GARP strategy tries to avoid this by finding reasonably priced shares using the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio.

Tesla shares are famous for being expensive. But how do they now look following recent price weakness?

Test 1

As a GARP investor, I’m always seeking a forward PEG ratio of 1 or less. This involves dividing the prospective price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple by predicted earnings growth.

Here’s how Tesla shares stack up:

20252026
Earnings per share (EPS) growth24%33%
P/E ratio109.384.2
PEG ratio4.62.6

As you can see, the electric vehicle (EV) maker doesn’t score well.

Annual earnings are tipped to soar by around a quarter year on year in 2025, and then by around a third next year. However, Tesla’s famously high P/E ratios means it still looks super expensive on a GARP basis, even if the PEG ratio does fall sharply for next year.

Test 2

I’m not prepared to write Tesla shares off as prohibitively expensive just yet however. I also want to see how they shape up against some of the EV industry’s other big beasts.

Here’s what I found, based on their estimated earnings for the current financial year:

CompanyP/E ratioPEG ratio
BYD21.40.8
Xiaomi45.61.2
Li Auto18.10.4
Rivian– 3.30.1
NIO– 4.20.2

Some negative P/E ratios muddy the waters a little. Rivian and NIO are tipped to remain loss-making in 2025, though predictions of bottom-line improvement leave them with positive PEG ratios.

As you can see, each of the carmakers described boasts a PEG ratio far lower than Tesla’s. In fact, each of them (bar Xiaomi) carries a PEG ratio below 1, indicating they’re undervalued at current prices.

Time to consider buying or avoiding?

So there you have it. As a potential GARP investment, Tesla shares miss the mark by a huge margin.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the carmaker’s a stock to avoid. Tesla’s not just about EVs after all, and has significant growth potential elsewhere (think self-driving cars, robots and artificial intelligence (AI)).

But at the moment, EVs are the Tesla’s ‘meat and potatoes’, so to speak. And to me, the dangers here are growing at alarming speed.

Competition’s rapidly growing, with China’s manufacturers in particular making rapid inroads. BYD’s sales, for instance, rocketed 41% in 2024, to 1.8m units, while Tesla’s dipped slightly to around the same level.

On top of this, Tesla’s brand power’s cratering as founder Elon Musk flexes his political muscles. The company’s European sales plummeted 45% year on year in January, which analysts have attributed to Musk’s involvement in President Trump’s controversial administration.

Tesla also faces fresh cost and supply chain pressures should global trade wars heat up.

Given its high valuation and mounting problems, I think Tesla’s a share investors should consider avoiding right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This British oil giant just dropped to third place on the FTSE 100

| Mark Hartley

Shell just lost its spot in second place on the FTSE 100 after its market cap was overtaken by HSBC.…

Read more »

US Stock

Tesla stock is down 26% in a month. What on earth is going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through three key reasons why Tesla stock has fallen in recent weeks, but explains why investors should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 9% from August but with 18% annual projected earnings growth, should I buy this FTSE 250 defence gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 defence stock is projected to see its earnings rise dramatically in the next three years, so is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what an investor would have if they’d bought booming BT shares 1 month ago…

| Harvey Jones

BT shares have had a brilliant run after years in the doldrums, and Harvey Jones is impressed. But now he's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£2k to save in March? Here’s how an investor could target a £1,592 second income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can potentially generate a high-and-rising second income from FTSE 100 dividend stocks like British American…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is BP’s share price set to soar after it announces a strategic reset back to more oil and gas production?

| Simon Watkins

BP’s major shift in strategy should enable it to achieve very high earnings growth which should power its share price…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This is the extraordinary amount of passive income investors could make from £11,000 of shares in this FTSE ultra-high-yield gem…

| Simon Watkins

This stock pays one of the highest yields in any FTSE index and can potentially generate huge passive income, especially…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Aston Martin share price fall further, or is it time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

How does the Aston Martin Lagonda share price look for investors, a day after 2024 full-year results pushed it down…

Read more »