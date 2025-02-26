Member Login
What returns can an investor expect with £5 a day in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

A fiver a day in a Stocks and Shares ISA can mean the difference between a struggle in old age and a comfortable retirement. 

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK stock market investors love to make the best of their Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. This is because the rules provide for up to £20,000 a year invested with no tax levied on the capital gains.

That can amount to some serious savings later in life. For instance, with 10% average returns on a portfolio, an ISA could save £2,000 a year!

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s start small.

A fiver a day

Stashing five quid away each day may seem like a small amount but it all adds up. Within a year, that’s £1,825 saved! When invested in a well-diversified portfolio inside an ISA, that money can be put to work.

Consider a portfolio that returns the historical average of 10% (which isn’t guaranteed and returns can be much lower). By investing just £1,825 per year and compounding the returns, the pot could grow to £38,324 in 10 years. 

That’s almost double the amount invested!

But it’s not a life-changing amount just yet. With a meagre £1,000 drawn down per month, it would barely last three years. Serious returns may require more time.

After 20 years, the compounding returns really kick in. At that point, it could have grown to £137,000 — assuming the average returns held. Just two years later and it would be over £170k.

At that point it would be almost large enough to convert to a dividend-based income portfolio. With an average yield of 7%, a £172,000 portfolio could bring in £12,000 a year in passive income.

So what UK stocks are worth considering when aiming for stable dividend income?

Here’s one I like.

HSBC

HSBC (LSE: HSBA) is the largest bank in the UK and one that investors have long-trusted for growth and dividends.

The stock’s yield fluctuates between 6% and 7%, often delivering some of the highest dividends in the UK banking sector. It’s hit some snags in the past — a reduction in 2008 and 2019 — but generally the dividend grows each year.

A recent restructuring under new CEO Georges Elhedery could help save £1.2bn by streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

But as always, risks are ever present. The restructuring could cost £1.42bn in severance costs alone, potentially impacting short-term profits. Plus the current geopolitical situation doesn’t help, leading HSBC to consider splitting operations east to west. 

That could invite a whole host of new risks into the fray.

Results-wise, it’s been doing well lately. In 2024, its pre-tax profits reached a record £25.5bn with net profit of £18.1bn, a 2.2% increase from the previous year. It also announced a £1.5bn share buyback programme, reflecting loyal commitment to its shareholders.

Asset allocation

HSBC is just one great dividend stock to consider. Others include Legal & General, British American Tobacco and BT Group. It’s also good practice to include some defensive shares like AstraZeneca or Unilever

A well-diversified portfolio ideally has a mix of assets, including ETFs, commodities and investment trusts. This helps protect against a single point of failure, keeping the portfolio steady during uncertain economic periods.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in AstraZeneca Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, Legal & General Group Plc, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

