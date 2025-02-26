Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 47%, does the BT share price have more room to grow?

Up 47%, does the BT share price have more room to grow?

Christopher Ruane unpicks the telecom giant’s recent performance and explains why a soaring BT share price doesn’t grab his attention as an investor.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of the star performers in the FTSE 100 index over the past year has been BT (LSE: BT.A). In just 12 months, the BT share price has soared 47%.

Sure, it has been a good year for the FTSE 100. The flagship blue-chip index has moved up 14% during that time. But with a performance over three times as strong, the BT share price has left it in the dust.

What has been going on – and might it make sense for me to buy some BT shares for my ISA even at this point in the game?

Long-term, revenues are in decline

At the operational level, it has largely been business as usual for the telecoms giant.

In the first nine months of last year, adjusted revenue fell 3% year-on-year. I do not mind investing in businesses with limited growth prospects, but it is always something of a red flag to me when a firm has falling sales revenues.

That can make it harder to swallow fixed costs – and a telecoms operator has plenty of those. BT revenue has been in long-term decline for years with the odd exception (such as 2024).

Shaking the value tree

The first nine months of last year saw adjusted earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation (EBITDA) grow 2%. All of that came from the firm’s Openreach division. Its consumer and business arms both showed year-on-year EBITDA declines.

I generally treat EBITDA with caution as a performance metric. Expenditures like interest and tax can be real cash costs. But in the first half, BT’s adjusted EBITDA grew 6% and reported profit was even stronger, up an impressive 29% year-on-year. So while we await the full-year numbers, it looks as if it was potentially a year of revenue contraction but real profit growth. That is consistent with a mature business milking its cash cow.

That helps explain why the BT share price has performed so strongly over the past year.

Investors have been running the slide rule over the business and weighing up some of its strengths, such as a still-powerful brand, large installed user base, significant pricing power and an Openreach business that is both valuable and has long-term growth prospects.

Add in the profits and BT may have looked like a bargain. Even now, after the share price rise, its total market capitalisation is only £15bn.

I don’t like the risk profile here

But the full picture is more complicated than that. For one thing, the business may only have a market capitalisation of £15bn, but that does not mean it is valued at £15bn. BT also has net debt approaching £20bn.

In the first half of last year, that grew rather than shrinking. Over the long term, a key risk I see (and that has put me off buying BT shares in the past) is that its legacy pension scheme could suddenly need more money put into it, eating into profits.

Indeed, the business said the net debt growth in the first half was “mainly due to pension scheme contributions”. Add to that uncertain long-term financial obligation a business in structural decline and I do not see the BT share price as a bargain.

At a price-to-earnings ratio of 20, I see it as pricey. I will not be investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in JD Sports Fashion shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

JD Sports Fashion shares have been an absolute dog for a while. But Paul Summers thinks the battered trainer seller…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Could 2025 be the turning point for NIO stock?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has lost over 90% of its value in the past four years. Christopher Ruane sees plenty of risks…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla shares one week ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is watching, fascinated, as Tesla shares fall and fall. This is either the end, or a brilliant buying…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

According to the dividend forecast, £5k in this income stock could eventually make £1k a year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the numbers behind a high-yield stock and flags up why the dividend forecast could point to further…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With an 11.2% yield, could this FTSE 250 share be a dividend gold mine?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is evaluating a FTSE 250 dividend share with a double-digit yield. There's a lot to like about it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Aston Martin share price nosedives 11% after the car maker reveals another loss

| James Beard

The Aston Martin share price didn't react well to the luxury car maker's latest results. Our writer takes a closer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the latest dividend forecast for Aviva shares through to 2026

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Aviva shares thinks the FTSE 100 insurer offers solid all-round value despite the share price climbing higher…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how much £500 put into Nvidia stock a year ago is worth today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane learns some lessons from Nvidia stock's performance over the past 12 months alone and considers whether to buy…

Read more »