Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » UK stock investors are piling into this under-the-radar share up 270%! Should I join them?

UK stock investors are piling into this under-the-radar share up 270%! Should I join them?

This writer noticed that UK stock investors have been buying an obscure share that fell 26% yesterday but is still up nearly 300% in a year. What is it?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Out of curiosity, I like to check in on the top buys over at AJ Bell and Hargreaves Lansdown. Often their lists are made up of the usual UK stock suspects like Rolls-Royce, or Big Tech names such as Nvidia, Tesla, and Palantir.

However, you do get the odd exception. One that stood out recently was Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS). On 24 February, this was the sixth most-bought share among AJ Bell customers.

Now, I feel for some of these invested because Hims and Hers stock plummeted 26% yesterday (25 February)! Yet despite this drop, it’s still up 270% in the past year.

Here, I want to dig into this this under-the-radar US stock to see if it’s worth me buying.

Digital healthcare

Hims and Hers is an online healthcare company. It offers prescription medications, over-the-counter wellness products, and virtual consultations for conditions such as hair loss, mental health, and skincare.

However, it has been compounded semaglutide products that have put rocket boosters under the share price. Semaglutide’s the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster GLP-1 medications Ozempic and Wegovy. Compounded drugs are custom-made alternatives to branded versions.

In May, the company was allowed to start prescribing these copycat weight-loss products because there was a GLP-1 drug shortage due to massive demand. It’s been offering compounded versions of semaglutide at prices starting around $165 a month. By contrast, the list prices for Ozempic and Wegovy without insurance are way higher. 

Source: Hims website

Unsurprisingly, this has driven huge growth at the digital health firm. However, regulators announced last week that the shortage in semaglutide injection products is over. As a result, compounding pharmacies like Hims and Hers will have to stop selling them in the next few weeks.

Still strong growth

On 24 February, the company posted its Q4 results. Revenue surged 95% year on year to $481m, while earnings per share skyrocketed to 11 cents from 1 cent. However, gross margin fell from 83% to 77% due to the higher costs and GLP-1 products that were “strategically priced to attract new customers“.

Co-founder and CEO Andrew Dudum said: “We continue to build a platform that leverages personalisation and technology unlike any traditional healthcare system. Over 2 million subscribers now entrust Hims & Hers to aid them in their journey to better health.”

The underlying platform’s growing nicely. Excluding GLP-1 drugs, full-year revenue increased 43% to over $1.2bn. This saw the firm reach its previous 2025 revenue target a year early!

Meanwhile, the company’s pursuing vertical integration. To this end, it recently acquired a peptide facility in California and blood-testing business Trybe Labs. This latter acquisition allows it to offer at-home blood testing services, providing customers with insights into various health markers.

Worth watching

For 2025, management expects revenue of $2.3bn-$2.4bn (roughly 60% year-on-year growth) and adjusted EBITDA of $270m-$320m. That puts the stock on a reasonable price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of about 3.5.

Nevertheless, the concern here is that earnings growth will drop sharply once compounded semaglutide products disappear. There’s also a lot of competition in the digital healthcare space.

I think it might be too risky to try and catch this falling knife right now. But this is a very interesting $8bn growth company. So I’ve put the stock on my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Novo Nordisk and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Novo Nordisk, Nvidia, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in JD Sports Fashion shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

JD Sports Fashion shares have been an absolute dog for a while. But Paul Summers thinks the battered trainer seller…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Could 2025 be the turning point for NIO stock?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has lost over 90% of its value in the past four years. Christopher Ruane sees plenty of risks…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla shares one week ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is watching, fascinated, as Tesla shares fall and fall. This is either the end, or a brilliant buying…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

According to the dividend forecast, £5k in this income stock could eventually make £1k a year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the numbers behind a high-yield stock and flags up why the dividend forecast could point to further…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With an 11.2% yield, could this FTSE 250 share be a dividend gold mine?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is evaluating a FTSE 250 dividend share with a double-digit yield. There's a lot to like about it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Aston Martin share price nosedives 11% after the car maker reveals another loss

| James Beard

The Aston Martin share price didn't react well to the luxury car maker's latest results. Our writer takes a closer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the latest dividend forecast for Aviva shares through to 2026

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Aviva shares thinks the FTSE 100 insurer offers solid all-round value despite the share price climbing higher…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how much £500 put into Nvidia stock a year ago is worth today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane learns some lessons from Nvidia stock's performance over the past 12 months alone and considers whether to buy…

Read more »