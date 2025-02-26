Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Aston Martin share price nosedives 11% after the car maker reveals another loss

The Aston Martin share price nosedives 11% after the car maker reveals another loss

The Aston Martin share price didn’t react well to the luxury car maker’s latest results. Our writer takes a closer look at the numbers.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE:AML) share price plunged in early trading today (26 February) after the FTSE 250 icon published its 2024 results.

These revealed an 8.9% fall in the number of vehicles sold. As a result, revenue was 3% lower, at £1.58bn. The post-tax loss increased to £323.5m from £226.8m. Even allowing for one-off items of £33.6m, the result is worse than in 2023.

The gross profit margin also fell by 2.2 percentage points.

At 31 December 2024, net debt had widened to £1.16bn from £814m.

Personally, I think the result is disappointing. And investors appear to agree with me.

When the company released its 2023 results, it said: “2024 is expected to deliver another year of significant strategic and financial progress as we continue the ongoing product portfolio transformation.

Oh dear. As they say, it’s difficult to make predictions, especially about the future.

Looking in the rear view mirror

In November 2024, the company had to raise £210m through a combination of debt and equity.

New shares were issued at a price of 100p. Those who subscribed at the time have done well. Prior to today, the share price had increased 10%. However, long-standing investors have had little to cheer about.

But I don’t think this poor performance should come as a surprise to anyone. Since its formation, the company’s survived seven bankruptcies. At IPO, it was valued at £4.3bn. Today, its market cap is around £1bn.

The company made its stock market debut in October 2018. Since then, it’s sold 40,937 cars at a combined loss after tax of £1.85bn, or £45,289 per vehicle. Think about this. It would have been cheaper to give each of these customers £40,000 to go and buy a car from someone else!

YearProfit/(loss) after tax (£m)Cars sold
2018(57)6,441
2019(118)5,862
2020(411)3,394
2021(189)6,178
2022(528)6,412
2023(227)6,620
2024(324)6,030
Totals(1,854)40,937
Source: company reports

Further down the road

Despite this doom and gloom, the directors appear to remain positive.

They expect a “material improvement” in 2025, including positive adjusted earnings before interest and tax after 2024’s negative £82.8m.

And despite falling in all other regions, revenue in the US increased by 39%, in 2024. Taking the group as a whole, during the second half of the year, sales volumes were higher than 12 months earlier.

The company’s also managed to raise its average selling price to £245,000.

I wonder if a takeover could be on the cards. Its current stock market valuation certainly makes it vulnerable to an approach.

Ironically, last week, Amazon MGM Studios took “creative control” of the James Bond franchise, Aston Martin’s most famous customer. It wouldn’t surprise me if the car maker faced a similar fate. With its cool reputation, exciting vehicles and exposure to Formula One, I’m sure there are plenty of rich business people who’d like a go at running the company. However, this isn’t a sensible basis on which to buy shares.

Call me old-fashioned, but I like the companies I invest in to be profitable. Unless there’s a clear path to profitability, I don’t want to buy stocks that are losing money. And given Aston Martin’s recent dismal financial performance, I don’t see how it’s going to consistently deliver a post-tax profit. For this reason, I don’t want to buy the luxury car maker’s shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in JD Sports Fashion shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

JD Sports Fashion shares have been an absolute dog for a while. But Paul Summers thinks the battered trainer seller…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Could 2025 be the turning point for NIO stock?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has lost over 90% of its value in the past four years. Christopher Ruane sees plenty of risks…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla shares one week ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is watching, fascinated, as Tesla shares fall and fall. This is either the end, or a brilliant buying…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

According to the dividend forecast, £5k in this income stock could eventually make £1k a year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the numbers behind a high-yield stock and flags up why the dividend forecast could point to further…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With an 11.2% yield, could this FTSE 250 share be a dividend gold mine?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is evaluating a FTSE 250 dividend share with a double-digit yield. There's a lot to like about it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the latest dividend forecast for Aviva shares through to 2026

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Aviva shares thinks the FTSE 100 insurer offers solid all-round value despite the share price climbing higher…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how much £500 put into Nvidia stock a year ago is worth today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane learns some lessons from Nvidia stock's performance over the past 12 months alone and considers whether to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 47%, does the BT share price have more room to grow?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane unpicks the telecom giant's recent performance and explains why a soaring BT share price doesn't grab his attention…

Read more »