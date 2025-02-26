Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After an incredible Q4, this top growth stock just jumped 15% today! 

After an incredible Q4, this top growth stock just jumped 15% today! 

Ben McPoland digs into the fourth-quarter earnings of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON). Is this excellent growth stock still worth considering for an ISA?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) have been incredibly volatile in February. In fact, before today (26 February), this growth stock had lost 30% of its value in a single week. But today it’s up 15%!

What on earth’s going on here?

Overblown worry

This has been one of the best-performing stocks of the past two decades. Originally known for its Taser stun guns, Axon has built a powerful business centred around officer body-cams, a digital evidence management platform, and various software products.

This law enforcement ecosystem is very sticky and creates predictable and growing recurring revenue.

The reason the stock had been falling prior to today was due to its high valuation, with a couple of analysts downgrading it from Buy to Hold on valuation grounds. Currently, the stock trades at a lofty forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 90.

One analyst also highlighted Axon’s cancellation of a partnership with Flock Safety. This company specialises in automated license plate recognition technology. Axon also makes dash cameras for police cars, so there was some technology integration between the two firms.

Axon says Flock made customers pay higher fees to use Axon’s technology, so it pulled out. However, new partnership terms have been proposed and the issue has been “somewhat overblown“, according to management.

Rock-solid quarter

The stock exploded upwards today because of the firm’s excellent Q4 results, released yesterday. Revenue jumped 34% year on year to $575m, representing the 12th consecutive quarter of growth above 25%. That was better than Wall Street’s expectation for $566m.

Particularly impressive was its Axon Cloud & Services segment, which grew 41% to $230m (40% of revenue).

Free cash flow generation was $225m in the quarter, though there was an operating loss of $16m due to increased stock-based compensation of $131m. The company does pay out a lot of bonuses in the form of shares, which is something worth noting.

Full-year revenue surged 33% to $2.1bn. That’s nearly double the amount it reported only two years ago, and it was the firm’s third consecutive year of growth above 30%. It achieved a record full-year net profit margin of 18.1%.

Massive TAM

Axon now has more than 1m users of its software solutions, spanning evidence management, real-time operations, productivity, and artificial intelligence (AI). And it booked over $5bn in business last year, with about half of that closing in Q4. This brings the total future contracted bookings to $10.1bn. 

Management also increased the overall total addressable market (TAM) to $129bn. Now, it’s always best to take TAM projections with a grain of salt. But given that Axon’s revenue totalled $2.1bn last year, it’s clear the company looks set for many more years of strong growth.

Looking ahead to 2025, Axon expects revenue of $2.55bn-$2.65bn, approximately 25% growth, and adjusted EBITDA of $640m-$670m, representing roughly a 25% margin.

Firing on all cylinders

One risk worth noting is US government spending cuts, which could slow down contract wins in Axon’s federal business. While the firm thinks this is in fact a big opportunity (its software supports automation and boosts productivity), it’s still something worth watching.

Overall, the company is firing on all cylinders, and the market is rewarding that progress today. Despite the high valuation, I think the stock is worth considering for long-term growth investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Axon Enterprise. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

What FTSE 100 stock might Warren Buffett think was cheap in 2025?

| John Fieldsend

Warren Buffett loves undervalued stocks and here’s one our Foolish author thinks he could take a fancy to on the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 99%! This $1 penny share has been crushed by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at one penny share that has been crushed like a tin can since the release…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

After recently hitting 5-year lows, this growth share looks primed for a comeback

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a popular growth share has struggled over the past couple of years. Here's why there's some…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s 1 expanding FTSE 250 stock that I wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot bargepole

| John Fieldsend

This exciting FTSE 250 stock is turning over billions and has already hit profitability yet our Foolish author would steer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in JD Sports Fashion shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

JD Sports Fashion shares have been an absolute dog for a while. But Paul Summers thinks the battered trainer seller…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Could 2025 be the turning point for NIO stock?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has lost over 90% of its value in the past four years. Christopher Ruane sees plenty of risks…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla shares one week ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is watching, fascinated, as Tesla shares fall and fall. This is either the end, or a brilliant buying…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

According to the dividend forecast, £5k in this income stock could eventually make £1k a year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the numbers behind a high-yield stock and flags up why the dividend forecast could point to further…

Read more »