Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could this 16.5%-yielder turn £10,000 into annual passive income of £34,995?

Could this 16.5%-yielder turn £10,000 into annual passive income of £34,995?

A high-yielding stock’s likely to appeal to passive income hunters. But this doesn’t necessarily mean it would make a sound investment.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

High dividend yields need to be treated with caution. On paper, they could be excellent for passive income. But sometimes they’re too good to be true. 

Let’s explore this by doing some maths.

An investment of £10,000 in a stock yielding 16.5%, would generate dividends of £1,650 in year one. Assuming the amount received was reinvested, income of £1,922 would be earned in the second year. Repeat this for another 18 years — a process known as compounding — and the investment pot will have grown to £212,089. At this point, the company will be paying annual dividends of £34,995.

This shows that, in theory, it’s possible to take a relatively modest lump sum and use it to generate a very healthy level of passive income. Yes, it’ll take a couple of decades but as they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

Is this really possible?

While such high returns are unusual, they do exist.

For example, based on the dividends it’s paid over the past 12 months, Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) is currently yielding 16.5%.

However, like most shares offering a double-digit yield, this figure needs to be treated with caution.

For the past three financial years, the specialist fund manager has maintained its dividend at 72p a share. Indeed, it looks as though this run will be extended to a fourth, when its results for the year ending 31 March 2025 (FY25) are declared.

However, the generous yield indicates a problem that’s been around for a while now. Namely, that the company’s share price keeps falling. Since its peak in September 2021, it’s down 81%.

And this fall has boosted the yield. At the end of FY22, it was 5.6%. As the stock price continued to fall – and the dividend remained unchanged – the return soared. It was 7% at the end of FY23, and 10.7%, a year later.

DateShare price (pence)
31 March 20211,420
31 March 20221,274
31 March 20231,022
31 March 2024672
21 February 2025432
Source: London Stock Exchange

Buyer beware

This is a good example of why shares apparently promising high levels of passive income need to be treated with caution.

And in my opinion, the reason why Liontrust’s value is declining is because its assets under management (AuM) are getting smaller.

The company makes money by managing funds on behalf of its clients. But as the table below shows, its AuM have fallen during each of its last four accounting periods. If the funds acquired from buying other companies are removed, the position looks even worse.


Assets under Management		FY21 (£m)FY22 (£m)FY23 (£m)FY24 (£m)HY25 (£m)Totals (£m)
At start of period16,07830,92933,54831,43027,82216,078
Net flows3,4982,488(4,841)(6,083)(2,067)(7,005)
Acquisitions5,5205,14810,668
Markets and investment performance5,833131(2,425)2,4752016,215
At end of period30,92933,54831,43027,82225,95625,956
Source: company reports / FY = 31 March (12 months) / HY = 30 September (6 months)

And if this trend persists, I think it’s inevitable that the dividend will be cut.

However, the company’s chair appears to interpret events differently to me. He confidently asserts: “The underlying business is in better health than it has ever been with regards to investment proposition, quality of people, reach of sales and marketing, and strengthening business infrastructure.

If challenged, no doubt he’ll point out that the company’s profitable — it reported earnings per share of 13.67p for the first six months of FY25. But with this level of performance, it remains a puzzle to me how a dividend of 72p can be maintained. And I fear if it’s cut, there’ll be a major knock-on effect on the company’s share price.

For this reason, I don’t want to invest, despite the attractive dividend on offer.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Liontrust Asset Management Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 16% in a month, is Tesla stock a falling knife?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has taken a tumble over the past few weeks. Christopher Ruane is itching to buy it at the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£9K of savings? Here’s how that could produce £108 a month in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

£9k could earn over £100 a month in passive income if invested in the right selection of blue-chip shares over…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could start buying shares like a billionaire – for £800

| Christopher Ruane

By learning some lessons from billionaire investors like Warren Buffett, a market newcomer could start buying shares on a limited…

Read more »

Investing Articles

6.9% yield! I like this FTSE 100 dividend stock as I aim for big passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I love a good dividend stock, especially one with its share price unjustly depressed and the yield pushed up. Does…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Here’s my strategy to enjoy a first-class retirement with passive income from UK dividend shares

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley outlines his long-term plan to earn a lucrative second income in retirement by investing in high-yield dividend shares.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I go about building my perfect Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

By following a few simple steps, our writer aims to build a brilliant Stocks and Shares ISA for the long…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

As Lloyds shares creep back above book value, have I missed my chance to buy?

| Stephen Wright

As an increased dividend and the prospect of share buybacks send Lloyds shares higher, is there still value on offer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how £200 a week invested could target a £9,091 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at how, by investing a couple of hundred pounds each week, an investor could target an annual…

Read more »