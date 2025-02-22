Member Login
Am I crazy to own all of these 9% passive income stocks?

Dividend investor Roland Head discusses his passive income portfolio and highlights a stock he’s bought recently with a 10% yield.

Roland Head
Roland is an experienced investment writer and analyst with a particular focus on dividend investing and value opportunities. He's been writing for the Motley Fool since 2012 and also contributes to other UK investor platforms, such as Stockopedia. Roland holds the CFA UK Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and has passed the CFA Level 1 exam. A keen private investor, he also runs an internet business.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK stock market is popular with passive income investors for a good reason. There are lot of high-yield shares to choose from – and many of them have long track records of generous payouts.

As an income investor my portfolio is full of dividend stocks. I don’t buy anything else. But I’m starting to wonder if I’ve got a bit carried away.

Looking through my companies, I can see that I own seven stocks with a forecast dividend yield of 9% or more.

These are very high-yield stocks. Such high yields can sometimes be a sign that the market is pricing problems ahead – possibly including a dividend cut.

Have I ended up taking too much risk in pursuit of a higher passive income?

Why I’m not (too) worried

I can’t rule out the risk of problems. Some of my stock selections are definitely tilted towards value – these shares are out of favour with investors at the moment. There could be good reasons for this that I’ve not yet spotted.

Interest rates are another factor. UK government bonds are considered to be risk free and are offering 4% to 5%.

All shares carry some risk, so it makes sense (to me) that some of my income-focused stocks need to provide higher yields, to reflect the risk of future losses.

However, I haven’t gone into these high-yielders blindly. I’ve checked the accounts and done some research. My analysis suggests these businesses are in decent health and should be able to sustain their dividends.

These holdings are also part of a larger diversified portfolio, including a broader mix of (lower-yielding) stocks.

I’d love to write about all of my high-yielders. But there’s not enough space for that here. Instead, I’m going to use the rest of this article to take a closer look at one stock I bought recently that offers a 10% dividend yield.

High risk, high reward?

The stock I’ve chosen is specialist lender International Personal Finance (LSE: IPF). This £266m business operates in nine countries, including Poland, the Czech Republic and Mexico.

IPF offers loans and credit cards to consumers with lower credit ratings who aren’t served by high street banks.

I see this as relatively risky, so I’ve started this investment with a fairly small position. Regulations can change around consumer credit, for example, so that even a well-run business can face a sudden change in trading conditions.

However, the company’s financial performance and clear strategy have given me confidence that this is a well-run business. The latest update from the company covering the third quarter of 2024 shows lending rising by 7% and a reduction in bad loan losses.

Its balance sheet looks well-supported to me and the shares trade on a 2025 forecast price-to-earnings ratio of just five, with a 10% dividend yield.

In my view, this low valuation reflects the risks in this business and has the potential to provide attractive shareholder returns.

For these reasons, I’m comfortable holding the shares. If the company’s 2024 results are as expected and the outlook for 2025 remains positive, I may consider buying a few more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has positions in International Personal Finance Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

