Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to consider a Stocks and Shares ISA over a Cash ISA in 2025

3 reasons to consider a Stocks and Shares ISA over a Cash ISA in 2025

Not all ISAs are created equal. And if one is serious about building wealth, it’s important to choose the right investment vehicle.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Cash ISAs remain popular. Looking at government figures, there’s currently around £300bn stashed away in these products. If one is serious about building wealth, however, a Stocks and Shares ISA could be smarter. Here are three reasons to consider this type of ISA instead in 2025.

Investment funds

One advantage of Stocks and Shares ISAs is they (usually) offer access to investment funds. These products provide diversified exposure to the stock market and tend to generate much higher returns than cash savings products (like the Cash ISA, although admittedly it’s a safer option) over the long term.

An example of a fund (and one I think worth considering) is Fundsmith Equity. This is a popular product that is invested in about 30 different companies globally.

While this fund has had its ups and downs over the years (like all stock market-based investments), it has performed very well over the long term. Since its launch in late 2010, it has returned about 15% per year (before platform fees) – trouncing the returns from cash savings.

Investment trusts

Stocks and Shares ISAs also offer access to investment trusts. These are similar to funds by providing diversified exposure to stocks, however, they’re traded slightly differently, and often have lower fees.

One investment trust I’ve invested in (and I think is also worth others considering) is Scottish Mortgage. This is a growth-focused trust that invests in disruptive businesses like Nvidia and Amazon (it has nothing to do with Scottish mortgages!)

This trust can be volatile at times due its focus on tech stocks. However, over the long term it has done well, delivering a share price gain of about 430% over the last decade (roughly 18% a year).

Individual stocks

Perhaps the biggest advantage of Stocks and Shares ISAs, however, is that they offer access to individual stocks (both UK stocks and international ones). In other words, you can invest in individual businesses.

This is riskier than investing in a fund or investment trust. Because every company has its own risks and if something goes wrong, its share price is likely to fall.

On the flip side however, there’s potential for much higher returns. With stocks, it’s possible to make 100%, 200% or more from a single investment in a year.

One example of a stock that I believe is worth considering today is Uber (NYSE: UBER). A US-listed business, it operates the world’s largest rideshare platform.

This company is growing at a rapid rate at present. In 2024, the number of trips booked on its platform rose 19% while the company’s revenue jumped 18%.

Looking ahead, I see plenty of growth potential. While the company operates in many countries across the world today, it still has plenty of room to expand to new cities and offer new services (such as train/boat rides).

Now, this stock can be volatile at times. Recently it has been swinging around wildly on the back of concerns over Tesla’s robotaxis (which are a potential risk).

But over the last five years (which is generally the minimum recommended timeframe for investing in stocks), it has roughly doubled in price. And looking out over the next five years, I see the potential for further gains as the company expands into new markets.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Amazon, Nvidia, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, Uber Technologies, and Fundsmith Equity. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 16% in a month, is Tesla stock a falling knife?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has taken a tumble over the past few weeks. Christopher Ruane is itching to buy it at the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£9K of savings? Here’s how that could produce £108 a month in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

£9k could earn over £100 a month in passive income if invested in the right selection of blue-chip shares over…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could start buying shares like a billionaire – for £800

| Christopher Ruane

By learning some lessons from billionaire investors like Warren Buffett, a market newcomer could start buying shares on a limited…

Read more »

Investing Articles

6.9% yield! I like this FTSE 100 dividend stock as I aim for big passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I love a good dividend stock, especially one with its share price unjustly depressed and the yield pushed up. Does…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Here’s my strategy to enjoy a first-class retirement with passive income from UK dividend shares

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley outlines his long-term plan to earn a lucrative second income in retirement by investing in high-yield dividend shares.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I go about building my perfect Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

By following a few simple steps, our writer aims to build a brilliant Stocks and Shares ISA for the long…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

As Lloyds shares creep back above book value, have I missed my chance to buy?

| Stephen Wright

As an increased dividend and the prospect of share buybacks send Lloyds shares higher, is there still value on offer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how £200 a week invested could target a £9,091 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at how, by investing a couple of hundred pounds each week, an investor could target an annual…

Read more »