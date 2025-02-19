Member Login
With markets near record highs, I'm taking Warren Buffett's words to heart

With markets near record highs, I’m taking Warren Buffett’s words to heart

Our writer seeks out the sage advice of expert investor Warren Buffett to find out how to manage investments during market madness.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Warren Buffett is the epitome of a smart and cautious investor. When building his company Berkshire Hathaway, he seldom took risks or shortcuts, rather focusing on slow and steady growth.

While this style of investing might be boring, it’s proven to work for many people over the years. His time-tested principles emphasise the importance of value investing, understanding intrinsic value, and maintaining a long-term perspective — especially when markets seem overbought.

The FTSE 100 recently clocked a new all-high above 8,807 points, bringing year-to-date gains up to 6%. That’s almost a third of all the gains it’s made in the past five years!

Safe to say, a degree of caution may be necessary.

Investing with a margin of safety

One of Buffett’s core tenets is the concept of investing with a margin of safety. This involves purchasing stocks at prices significantly below their intrinsic value, providing a cushion against errors in analysis or unforeseen market downturns. 

By focusing on companies with strong fundamentals that are undervalued by the market, investors can mitigate potential risks associated with high market valuations. As Buffett advises, overpaying for a stock (even of an excellent company) can “undo the effects of a subsequent decade of favourable business developments“.

Focusing on quality businesses

Buffett prefers high-quality businesses with a clear competitive advantage, or a ‘strong moat’. Such companies are better positioned to withstand economic downturns and competitive pressures. 

Characteristics of such businesses include strong brand recognition, proprietary technology, and a sustainable growth trajectory. By identifying and investing in these companies during market highs, investors can better their chances of making sustainable returns.

Maintaining a long-term investment horizon

Irrational market behaviour can be misleading, often tempting investors with short-term gains and speculative opportunities. However, Buffett’s strategic investment approach has proven more successful in the long term.

Focusing on the intrinsic value of businesses rather than their stock price helps investors avoid the pitfalls of market timing and emotion-driven decisions. The success of Berkshire Hathaway is a testament to the power of patience and compounding returns.

A UK stock example

Applying Buffett’s investment criteria to the UK market, Unilever (LSE: ULVR) emerges as a noteworthy example. As a multinational consumer goods company, it boasts a diverse portfolio of well-established brands across the food, beverage, cleaning, and personal care sectors. 

This diversification not only maintains a stable revenue stream but reduces fallout from failure in a single product line. With strong brand recognition and global reach, the company has a substantial economic moat, protecting it from competitive threats.

Not that it’s without risk. Competition still exists and has hurt Unilever’s profits in the past. For example, during periods of high inflation, consumers often opt for lower-cost alternatives. On a global scale, currency fluctuations and supply chain disruptions threaten the company’s profits regularly.

Overall, it manages to achieve consistent results with steady earnings and dividends, aligning with Buffett’s preference for reliable and predictable returns. Investors should consider such companies during market highs as they can offer added stability and growth potential. That’s what makes Unilever a staple of my portfolio and one I intend to hold through good times and bad.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

