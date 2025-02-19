Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what £10,000 invested in BT shares a year ago would be worth today

Here’s what £10,000 invested in BT shares a year ago would be worth today

BT shares might have gone off the boil a bit in 2025, but looking back 12 months we see a cracking result. Can it happen again?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BT Group (LSE: BT.A) shares have divided the investment world for years. Many shareholders seeking dividend income have been happy to sit back and take the cash. Others have been scared off by a 70% share price fall over 10 years.

But BT shares have been reasonably stable over the past five years. A bit volatile, but an overall 7.6% drop compared to five years of dividend yields around 5% and above doesn’t seem too bad.

And in the past 12 months, BT has been setting the scene for a comeback. In that time, the share price has climbed 35%. It means a £10,000 investment a year ago would be worth around £14,000 today if we include dividends.

One-off boost?

This new success came mainly following full-year results in May 2024. CEO Allison Kirkby’s cost-cutting plans were bearing fruit sooner than expected. OpenReach broadband reached over a million premises in the fourth quarter alone, and BT passed its peak broadband capital expenditure.

That’s all good, but with hindsight it seems like it might have been a bit of a one-off. Since then, market response to BT’s updates has been lukewarm. The most recent, January’s Q3 update, resulted in a couple of days of share price falls. The results weren’t bad, but revenue fell a bit and adjusted EBITDA only rose modestly.

News of BT’s fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) roll-out was positive, having reached 17m premises so far. Extending fibre to the last few metres should squeeze the best out of the network. But technology talk rarely seems to move investors, who are surely more focused on seeing it all turn into profit.

Show me the cash

If analysts are to be believed, that should happen in the next few years, with forecasts suggesting a 17% earnings rise by 2027. The forecast dividend is at 5.3% and expected to increase too.

But I see a few things that could cloud what looks like an otherwise rosy future. One is BTs perpetual debt, coupled with its long-standing pension scheme problems. Some people simply won’t invest in a company that carries too much debt, and I’m usually among them.

And any idea that BT has passed its years of big spend and can now sit back and rake in the revenue seems misguided. It might be true for OpenReach broadband, and for a few years. But a decade from now, might we be talking about the costs of the latest terabyte rollout? About quantum computing making those old installations of 10 years ago obsolete?

I’ve no idea, I’m just making things up. But technology is not going to stop costing big money.

What next?

Can BT shares repeat that 35% rise in the next 12 months? I think there has to be a decent chance they can. But I think it might need something a bit special from full-year results again, due on 22 May.

And for those investors who can just switch off, forget share price ups and downs, and take the dividends, I reckon BT has to be worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could this Nvidia-backed growth stock be a millionaire-maker at $10?

| Ben McPoland

This little-known artificial intelligence growth stock is backed by chipmaker Nvidia and recently jumped nearly 24% in a single day!

Read more »

US Stock

£10,000 invested in the S&P 500 the day before the presidential election is now worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how the S&P 500 has performed since last November and identifies a key winner in the months…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I consider buying Glencore as its share price slumps to multi-year lows?

| Royston Wild

FTSE 100 stock Glencore continues to see its share price slump. Now at its cheapest since September 2021, should I…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Lloyds shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| James Beard

Lloyds shares have done well over the past three months but all of the bank's FTSE 100 peers have done…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy gold stocks for my ISA or SIPP as bullion prices surge?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many gold mining stocks are doing well at the moment. Could they be a smart buy for Edward Sheldon’s investment…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The HSBC share price doesn’t know what to do after the bank releases its 2024 results

| James Beard

The HSBC share price had a mixed start to trading today after investors digested the bank’s latest results. Our writer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for defence stocks to buy? Consider this brilliant ETF

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Late last year, Edward Sheldon was looking for the best defence stocks to buy. He ended up buying this ETF…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Growth Shares

This legendary British technology business is now the 9th-largest company in the FTSE 100

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The world is becoming more digital and this is reflected in the FTSE 100 index, where there are now two…

Read more »